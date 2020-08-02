Mayo SFC: Cillian O'Connor red card adds to Ballintubber's woes

Defending champions Ballintubber began their bid to win three successive Mayo SFC titles with a disappointing draw at home to Aghamore on Saturday evening.

A late goal from Aghamore substitute James McNeive denied the holders a winning start in this year’s competition with the game finishing 1-4 to 0-7, while a straight red card for star forward, Cillian O’Connor, compounded the home side’s woes.

Kevin Johnson’s charges look set to be without O’Connor for their second-round trip to Foxford to take on Moy Davitts next weekend.

The East Mayo side also drew their opening game as their namesakes, Davitts, landed a late equaliser from a Ronan McNamara free to take a share of the spoils (0-9 apiece) in Ballindine.

Davitts were boosted by the return to action of Mayo defender Colm Boyle, who has recovered from a serious knee injury.

Elsewhere, three late points from the Durcan twins, Paddy and James, helped to edge Castlebar Mitchels to victory away to Tom Parsons’ Charlestown.

Former Clare and Kildare coach, Alan Flynn, saw his Mitchels’ side run out 1-13 to 1-9 winners with Ethan Gibbons contributing 1-5. However, a hamstring injury to Donie Vaughan in the closing stages did put a dampener on the Mitchels’ celebrations.

Charlestown’s first-half goal came from Paddy Goldrick.

Meanwhile, the other game in the ‘Group of Death’ saw Lee Keegan’s Westport sprung a shock by beating Aidan O’Shea’s Breaffy in their own backyard.

Despite not scoring for the last 20 minutes, the visitors escaped to a deserved first-round victory after goals in either half from former Mayo defender Kevin Keane and Killian Kilkelly, who cooly converted a penalty.

Westport were seven points up swinging into the last quarter, but Breaffy came roaring back into contention down the home stretch, hitting six points without reply as Westport started to wobble.

However, they were unable to grab their last chance of an equaliser as the normally-reliable Tommy O’Reilly saw his 61st-minute free drift wide of the target.

The Neale also made history in dramatic fashion by winning their first-ever match in the senior championship at home to South Mayo rivals Garrymore in Cong.

Garry’ had led from the early stages until the ninth minute of stoppage time, but The Neale substitute Dylan Keane pounced for a last-gasp goal give last year’s intermediate champions a famous 1-9 to 0-11 victory.

In the other game in that group, last year’s beaten finalists Ballaghaderreen produced an impressive second-half display to ease past Belmullet at home.

Two first-half penalties from Shane Nallen and Ryan O’Donoghue had put the visitors in the driving seat at the break, but they only added a single point in the second half as Andy Moran’s Ballagh’ upped the ante with goals from Gavin Conway (penalty), Kuba Callaghan and substitute Tommy Carmody.

Ballina Stephenites also made a winning start to their campaign with an impressive 3-11 to 1-5 home win against Kiltane while Knockmore ran out comfortable 0-19 to 0-10 winners over Claremorris.

The second round matches in the competition take place next weekend.