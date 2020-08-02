Limerick SHC: Na Piarsaigh back in the frame for knockout stages

Favourites Na Piarsaigh stormed back to winning ways with an emphatic 20-point victory over Ahane in round two of the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick senior hurling championship.

Beaten in round one by Kilmallock, Na Piarsaigh reaffirmed their championship aspirations with a 2-23 to 0-9 win over Ahane in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Elsewhere in round two, South Liberties bounced back to winning ways, while Adare and Doon and Blackrock and Garryspillane played out draws.

The Na Piarsaigh result put them back into contention for progress to the knockout stages unless Ahane can regroup to defeat Kilmallock next Saturday.

The 2018 champions had a goal in either half to help them on their way to victory - Adrian Breen and William Henn raising the green flags.

Na Piarsaigh were 1-13 to 0-5 ahead by half time and Ahane were now down to 14 men.

David Dempsey and Kevin Downes were among the early scorers as the city side moved 0-6 to 0-4 ahead after 10-minutes.

Tom Morrissey frees were keeping Ahane in touch but then William Henn and Ronan Lynch added frees to stretch Na Piarsaigh clear.

Five minutes before half time Breen struck for goal and his side were 11 clear at the interval.

Ahane added just four second-half points as Na Piarsaigh eased out to 20-point winners. William Henn added the second goal with further points for Downes, Dempsey, and Peter Casey.

South Liberties were also big winners - defeating Murroe-Boher 3-21 to 1-15 in Caherconlish.

Barry Nash was the South Liberties with 3-5 - his hat-trick of goals all in the final quarter.

Losing to Monaleen a week previous, South Liberties raced from the blocks and Tom Ryan and David O’Neill were among the scores as they opened a five-point gap before Murroe-Boher got on the scoresheet.

With Seanie Tobin leading the way the lead was back to 0-11 to 0-8 by half time.

The fightback continued after half time when David Hickey goaled. That left the tie level, 1-13 to 0-16 entering the final quarter.

Things then went horribly wrong for Murroe-Boher, who scored just another two points, while South Liberties hit 3-5.

And, the majority of that 3-5 went the way of Barry Nash, who had been switched into full forward.

The first of the weekend draws was in the LIT Gaelic Grounds between Adare and Doon.

An injury-time John Fitzgibbon ‘65 brought the final score to Adare 1-19, Doon 0-22 - it was the 10th time the sides were level.

Adare were 0-12 to 0-11 ahead at half time.

The game was evenly matched for the opening 12-minutes - level for the fourth time at 0-5 each.

Joe Sweeney and Pat Ryan leading the way for their sides in those opening exchanges.

Jack Ryan points helped Doon move four clear but Brendan O’Connor, Willie Griffin, and Fitzgibbon hit back for Adare to regain the lead by the break.

In the second half, an O’Connor goal moved Adare 1-16 to 0-14 ahead but the goal appeared to sting Doon into action and they replied with seven of the next eight scores to regain the lead 0-21 to 1-17.

They exchanged the lead down the home straight before Fitzgibbon finally sealed the draw.

In Kilmallock, it finished Blackrock 0-17, Garryspillane 1-14.

Blackrock led for much of the game but a return of 1-3 from Eoin Sheehan inspired a second-half comeback for Garryspillane.

Blackrock were 0-11 to 0-7 ahead at half time with Kevin Palmer and Paudie Leahy leading their scoring charge.

Garryspillane relied on Dylan O’Shea frees to keep them in touch in that opening 30-minutes.

On the second half resumption, Sheehan, O’Shea, and John Kearns were all on the mark for Garryspillane yet still Blackrock were 0-16 to 0-12 ahead inside the final 10-minutes. Colm O’Keeffe, Marty Farrell, and Leahy points appeared to have them in control.

But then came a Sheehan goal to reduce the lead to a point.

David Moloney restored the two-point cushion but O’Shea and Sheehan struck points in injury time to tie up the exciting contest.