Mark Keane's AFL debut ends in defeat

Mark Keane’s AFL debut ended in defeat as his Collingwood side were surprisingly beaten by Fremantle Dockers in Perth’s Optus Stadium on Sunday, (61-49).

Lining out at full-back, the Mitchelstown man made a solid start in the round nine game and the Dockers were held scoreless in the opening quarter. However, Fremantle went ahead in the second and while Collingwood clawed back to lead at the end of the third quarter their opponents dominated the final period to win by 12 points.

Wearing the No47 jersey, 20-year-old Keane played for almost 80% of the game, touching the ball seven times, claiming one mark and making two tackles.

It’s a second successive defeat for Collingwood, who had been fancied for the title but are now outside the top eight positions at the halfway point of the season proper.

Keane and his team now travel to Queensland to face Sydney Swans on Thursday. Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan hasn’t been involved in Swans’ last two games through injury although Wexford man Barry O’Connor could soon make his AFL debut.

Prior to the defeat to Fremantle, Collingwood head coach Nathan Buckley and assistant coach Brenton Sanderson were fined $25,000 each for breaching Covid-19 protocols when they played tennis with World No8 Alicia Molik in a doubles game. AFL management and players are strictly prohibited from liaising with people outside the club’s isolation bubble.

Meanwhile, Mark O’Connor and Zach Tuohy’s Geelong Cats were beaten 73-64 by the West Coast Eagles, Laois man Tuohy kicking two goals. There was also a defeat for Pearse Hanley’s Gold Coast Suns against Great Western Sydney Giants (61-35) while Conor McKenna sat out his club Essendon’s heavy 91-28 loss to Brisbane Lions as he manages an injury.

Both aged 22, Conor Nash and Conor Glass have yet to make appearances for Hawthorn this year. Likewise, St Kilda’s Darragh Joyce is another who hasn’t yet played this season.