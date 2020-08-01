Brian Kelleher shines as Carrigaline score deserved win over Courcey Rovers

Carrigaline 0-26 Courcey Rovers 1-17

Brian Kelleher was in top form for Carrigaline as they got the better of Courcey Rovers in their Cork Co-Op Superstores PIHC clash on Saturday.

Carrigaline had a number of impressive displays, with Denis McBarron and David Drake in top form in the half-forward line.

But inside them Kelleher was outstanding and he was a handful for the Courceys defence all through.

Carrigaline were also without the injured Kevin Kavanagh and veteran Tony Murphy went off injured seven minutes in, but they showed there is depth in their panel this year and on this form will be one of the sides to watch.

Wesley O'Brien opened the scoring for Carrigaline with Kelleher getting their second. Two from Murphy, before going off injured, helped them to a 0-5 to 0-2 lead, with Martin Collins and Richie Sweetnam on target for Courceys.

Courceys were back on level terms, with 13 minutes gone, when Ronan Nyhan got the only goal of the game and a point from John McCarthy saw them lead 1-5 to 0-7, with 18 minutes on the clock.

But then Carrigaline took over, with two from Kelleher, along with points from O'Brien and Ronan Kelleher making it 0-11 to 1-5.

Three more for Brian Kelleher, along with two from Drake saw Carrigaline lead by 0-17 to 1-7 at half-time.

Brian Kelleher was on target again, just 20 seconds into the second-half, before Courceys keeper Stephen Nyhan stepped up to get his second point from a free from 75 metres.

Kellerh and Rob O'Shea pointed for Carrigaline, but two from Sweetnam, along with another from Nyhan and a point from Aidan O'Donovan brought Courceys back into contention, 1-14 to 0-23.

Again Kelleher responded for his side, with Sweetnam replying at the other end and with time running out it was 0-23 to 1-16 to Carrigaline.

Drake and Kelleher scored either side of a Ronan Nyhan effort for Courceys.

Fittingly Drake got the last score of the game to see his side run out deserving winners.

Scorers for Carrigaline: B Kelleher 0-11 (6f, 65), D Drake 0-5, W O'Brien 0-3, T Murphy, R O'Shea 0-2 each, C Vaughan, R Kelleher, E Desmond 0-1 each.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Nyhan 1-1, R Sweetnam 0-9 (8f), S Nyhan 0-3 (3f), A O'Donovan 0-2, M Collins, J McCarthy 0-1 each.

CARRIGALINE: R Foster; S Williamson, P Ronayne, D Stack; C Vaughan, C Barry, D Griffin; W O'Brien, E Desmond; S O'Brien, D McBarron, D Drake; B Kelleher, T Murphy, R O'Shea.

Subs: R Kelleher for T Murphy (7m inj), D King for C Vaughan (59m).

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; C Daly, B Collins, B Mulcahy; D Coughlan, D Dwyer, F Lordan; J O'Neill, M Collins; A O'Donovan, O Crowley, M O'Donovan; R Sweetnam, R Nyhan, J McCarthy.

Subs: DJ Twomey for M O'Donovan (39m), T Collins for J McCarthy (42m), K Collins for D Coughlan (48m).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).