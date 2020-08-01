Watch live: Blackrock take on Erins Own in Cork Premier SHC

The Irish Examiner continues their live coverage of the Cork GAA Championships this evening as Blackrock and Erins Own open up their campaigns in the Premier SHC.

Blackrock, jointly managed by Fergal Ryan and John Browne, will be looking to make amends for a disappointing 2019 campaign with an opening-round performance against Erins Own, managed again by Martin Bowen.

The game, with a 5pm throw-in at Páirc Uí Rinn, will be brought to viewers on Examiner Sport by Des Curran and Mark Landers.

Here's our preview of tonight's game:

Group B: Blackrock v Erin’s Own, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm, (C O’Regan). Live on irishexaminer.com/sport/gaa.

A number of Blackrock panellists had intended to go travelling this year, but the lockdown put a stop to that and means the Rockies management have a bigger hand to pick from. Mark Collins, Colm Coakley, and Cian O’Callaghan miss out for Erin’s Own because of injury.

Verdict: Blackrock.

At the end of a hectic weekend of local GAA action, Examiner Sport will show a third live game with the Premier IHC local derby between Valley Rovers and Ballinhassig to be streamed live from Riverstick on Sunday (2 pm).

The eagerly awaited meeting of the two Carrigdhoun neighbours will be called by Des Curran and Ger Cunningham.