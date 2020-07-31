Mark Keane to debut for Collingwood this weekend

Mark Keane to debut for Collingwood this weekend

Mitchelstown’s Mark Keane (right) will make his AFL debut for Collingwood against Fremantle on Sunday. File photo: Sportsfile

Friday, July 31, 2020 - 07:52 AM
John Fogarty

Mitchelstown’s Mark Keane will make his AFL debut for Collingwood against Fremantle on Sunday.

The announcement about the 20-year-old was made by head coach Nathan Buckley when he told the squad: “He’s worked hard for this, ‘Irish, well done buddy. You’ve had a few ups and downs, mate. 

"You were in really good form last year. This (pandemic) situation threw things up in the air a little bit but we need your aerial (ability), we need your strength and we want you to just express yourself in the play, mate.’” 

Along with Derry’s Anton Tohill, Keane signed for Collingwood in late 2018 and on social media he sent a message about his debut to his Mitchelstown club-mates. 

“Hello everyone back home. I’m playing my first game against the Fremantle Dockers this weekend. 

"I’m sure Pa Magee will get you all going up and early and hopefully you’ll be able to watch it Sunday morning. Thank you.” 

Collingwood are currently in ninth position in the AFL table but remain one of the favourites to claim the premiership later this year.

More in this section

Charleville v Oranmore-Maree - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final Ben O'Connor preparing for a Cork hurling derby date with a difference
Federation of Irish Sport Volunteers in Sport Awards Launch Proudly Supported by EBS Kieran Donaghy: It's difficult to see a player reporting their own county
dr%20crokes%20v%20templenoe014 Templenoe and Kenmare set for historic clash in Kerry 
gaafootballafl

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices