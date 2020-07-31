Mark Keane to debut for Collingwood this weekend

Mitchelstown’s Mark Keane will make his AFL debut for Collingwood against Fremantle on Sunday.

The announcement about the 20-year-old was made by head coach Nathan Buckley when he told the squad: “He’s worked hard for this, ‘Irish, well done buddy. You’ve had a few ups and downs, mate.

Get Keane for Sunday.



Irishman Mark Keane will make his 𝗱𝗲𝗯𝘂𝘁 for the Pies. pic.twitter.com/EsdZgPtztt — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) July 31, 2020

"You were in really good form last year. This (pandemic) situation threw things up in the air a little bit but we need your aerial (ability), we need your strength and we want you to just express yourself in the play, mate.’”

Along with Derry’s Anton Tohill, Keane signed for Collingwood in late 2018 and on social media he sent a message about his debut to his Mitchelstown club-mates.

“Hello everyone back home. I’m playing my first game against the Fremantle Dockers this weekend.

"I’m sure Pa Magee will get you all going up and early and hopefully you’ll be able to watch it Sunday morning. Thank you.”

Collingwood are currently in ninth position in the AFL table but remain one of the favourites to claim the premiership later this year.