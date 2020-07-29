McBride shines as St Vincent’s march on

St Vincent’s secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Dublin Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship when defeating Ballinteer St John’s by 1-25 to 0-15 in their Group 1 clash at Marley Park on Wednesday evening.
Four points from play from Rian McBride helped Vincent's overcome Ballinteer this evening  Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 22:36 PM
Rónan Mac Lochlainn

St Vincent’s secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Dublin Senior ‘A’ Hurling Championship when defeating Ballinteer St John’s by 1-25 to 0-15 in their Group 1 clash at Marley Park this evening.

Both sides struggled for fluency in a cagey first-half as the hosts proved too reliant on the free-taking of Seamus Fenton for scores.

His five first-half frees saw John’s edge ahead approaching the break but a superb John Hetherton goal in added time ensured a narrow 1-8 to 0-9 lead for the visitors.

The second-half proved far more straightforward for St Vincent’s as they assumed complete control of matters with midfielder Rian McBride highlighting his pedigree with four superb points from play.

In Clonshaugh, Kilmacud Crokes registered their second successive win as they defeated Craobh Chiaráin by 1-22 to 0-13.

The bulk of the damage was done in the first-half as the visitors built up a healthy 1-13 to 0-3 with Alex Considine netting with the last puck of the half.

The second-half saw Craobh improve significantly but they never looked likely to thwart a Crokes side for whom both Ronan Hayes and Fionn Ó Ceallaigh scored four points from play.

Ballyboden St Enda’s kept their last eight ambitions alive by beating Scoil Uí Chonaill by 4-29 to 0-6 on the Clontarf Road.

Once again, it was Paul Ryan that led the way in terms of scores as he finished with 1-9 to his name while second-half substitute Pearse Christie chipped in with two goals after a lively cameo.

Elsewhere, holders Cuala were far from impressive as they recorded an expected 1-22 to 0-12 win away to Setanta while beaten finalists from 2019, St Brigid’s, recovered well to edge St Jude’s by 3-17 to 1-17 at Parnell Park.

SHC ‘A’ Group 1: St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER 1-16 Lucan Sarsfields 2-15; Ballinteer St John’s 0-15 St Vincent’s 1-25

SHC ‘A’ Group 2: Craobh Chiaráin 0-13 Kilmacud Crokes 1-22; Scoil Uí Chonaill 0-6 Ballyboden St Enda’s 4-29.

SHC ‘A’ Group 3: Whitehall Colmcille 3-15 Faughs 1-18; St Jude’s 3-17 St Brigid’s 1-17.

SHC ‘A’ Group 4: Thomas Davis 1-13 Na Fianna 4-16; Setanta 0-12 Cuala 1-22.

