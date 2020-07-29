Examiner Sport confirms triple bill of Cork hurling action this weekend

TWO of Cork’s powerhouse clubs, Sarsfields and Midleton, will light up Friday night for Examiner Sport’s opening livestream of this season’s Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship.

The opening round meeting of the sides at Pairc Ui Rinn kickstarts a brilliant weekend of hurling on Leeside with THREE games to be broadcast live – and free to view - on the Irish Examiner website.

Sars and Midleton have won four championships between them in the last decade and both will be desperate to get off to a winning start this time around in a group that also includes fancied Douglas and Ballyhea.

Join Colm O’Connor and Ger Cunningham for coverage from 7.25 pm.

On Saturday evening, Blackrock, jointly managed by Fergal Ryan and John Browne, will be looking to make amends for a disappointing 2019 campaign with an opening-round performance against Erins Own, managed again by Martin Bowen.

The game, with a 5pm throw-in at Pairc Ui Rinn, will be brought to viewers on Examiner Sport by Des Curran and Mark Landers.

And we are delighted to confirm a THIRD live Cork championship game on Examiner Sport this weekend, with the Premier IHC local derby between Valley Rovers and Ballinhassig to be streamed live from Riverstick on Sunday (2 pm). The eagerly awaited meeting of the two Carrigdhoun neighbours will be called by Des Curran and Ger Cunningham.

All three games are free to view on the Examiner Sport website.

The overwhelmingly positive reaction to our opening weekend double bill in the Cork Premier SFC was very heartening – from local support to across-the-globe messages. We thank you and encourage constructive feedback as we continue our coverage of the 2020 Cork GAA county championships.