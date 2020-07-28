Rebel Óg call enables 3,500 children to attend Cúl Camps

The decision of Cork’s juvenile GAA board, Rebel Óg, to organise 24 Cúl Camps around the county over the next month means an additional 3,500 children will get to attend a Cúl Camp than would otherwise have been the case this summer.

Cúl Camps in Cork are typically run by the host club, rather than the county board, but with only nine of the 122 clubs who staged a camp last year willing to do so this summer, Rebel Óg stepped in earlier this month to organise camps for the young players whose clubs had decided not to run one amid coronavirus concerns.

The first six Rebel Óg led camps - taking place in Lisgoold, Mayfield, Mallow, Inniscarra, Argideen Rangers, and Skibbereen - threw in on Monday, and there will be six more each week up until Friday, August 21.

“Across the four weeks, there will be in and around 3,500 kids attending the Rebel Óg camps, on top of the approximately 1,000 who’ll attend the camp organised by their respective clubs. It is hugely positive that 3,500 kids are getting to attend a Cúl Camp this year when they might otherwise have not,” said Cork GAA games manager Kevin O Callaghan.

“The children are showing a fierce appetite and are delighted to be back out on the pitch having fun, which is, of course, the main aim of the camp.

“When we, Rebel Óg, decided to put on additional camps, we said we would do six a week, do them well, make sure they are safe, that everyone has a good time, and that everyone gets home healthy, and if we did that, we could always branch out next year and run more.

“This year, we are working on quality more so than quantity, but it is certainly a model we may look at going forward in 2021, that it might be Rebel Óg in conjunction with the clubs offering a suite of camps throughout the county during the summer months, as opposed to they being solely club-led.”

O’Callaghan thanked the GDAs in the county who are spearheading the camps over the next month.

Meanwhile, Cork fixture-makers have released the dates and venues for all Round 2 games in the county championship.

Cork County Championship Round 2 fixtures

Friday, August 7

PSHC Group A: Midleton v Ballyhea, Fermoy, 7.30pm.

SAHC Group C: Bride Rovers v Fr O’Neill’s, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

Saturday, August 8

PSHC Group A: Sarsfields v Douglas, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.45pm; Group B: Erin’s Own v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm; Group C: Glen Rovers v Carrigtwohill, Mayfield, 2pm.

SAHC Group A: Newcestown v Kanturk, Coachford, 4pm; Group B: Charleville v Mallow, Kilbrin, 5pm; Bandon v Fermoy, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5.30pm; Group C: Ballymartle v Kilworth, Grenagh, 4pm.

PIHC Group A: Carrigaline v Aghada, Cobh, 5pm; Courcey Rovers v Youghal, Caherlag, 6.30pm; Group B: Ballinhassig v Watergrasshill, Inniscarra, 4pm; Valley Rovers v Ballincollig, Cloughduv, 5pm; Group C: Blarney v Castlelyons, Carrigtwohill, 6pm.

Sunday, August 9

PSHC Group B: Blackrock v Newtownshandrum, Mallow, 2pm; Group C: St Finbarr’s v Na Piarsaigh, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

SAHC Group A: Killeagh v Cloyne, Midleton, 2pm.

PIHC Group C: Inniscarra v Blackrock, Ballinora, 2pm.

IAHC Group A: Kildorrery v Argideen Rangers, Donoughmore, 2pm; Mayfield v Dungourney, Lisgoold, 2pm; Group B: Sarsfields v Meelin, Glantane, 2pm; Éire Óg v Douglas, Ballincollig, 2pm; Group C: Aghabullogue v Glen Rovers, Blarney, 2pm; Cloughduv v Midleton, Ballygarvan, 7pm.

LIHC Group A: Barryroe v Ballygarvan, Ballinspittle, 2pm; Kilbrittain v Russell Rovers, Carrigaline, 4pm; Group B: Castlemartyr v Milford, Mourneabbey, 4pm; St Finbarr’s v Ballymartle, Ballinhassig, 7pm; Group C: Tracton v Dripsey, Passage, 4pm; St Catherine’s v Grenagh, Rathcormac, 4pm.

Friday, August 14

PIFC Group C: Macroom v Gabriel, Dunmanway, 7.30pm.

Saturday, August 15

PSFC Group B: Carbery Rangers v Ilen Rovers, Leap, 5pm; Group C: Nemo Rangers v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

SAFC Group A: O’Donovan Rossa v Ballingeary, Ballinacarriga, 3pm; Group B: Kiskeam v Bantry Blues, Clondrohid, 3pm; Mallow v Éire Óg, Mourneabbey, 7.30pm.

PIFC Group B: Cill na Martra v St Vincent’s, Coachford, 5pm; Naomh Abán v Knocknagree, Millstreet, 5pm.

IAFC Group A: Millstreet v Ballinora, Macroom, 7pm; Group B: Dromtarriffe v Ballydesmond, Boherbue, 7pm; Rockchapel v Kinsale, Donoughmore, 7pm; Group C: Mitchelstown v Adrigole, Carrigadrohid, 7pm.

Sunday, August 16

PSFC Group A: St Finbarr’s v Carrigaline, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm; Ballincollig v Clonakilty, Enniskeane, 2pm; Group B: Castlehaven v Newcestown, Skibbereen, 2pm; Group C: Valley Rovers v Douglas, Ovens, 4pm.

SAFC Group A: St Nick’s v St Michael’s, Mayfield, 2pm; Group C: Fermoy v Clyda Rovers, Killavullen, 2pm; Dohenys v Bandon, Ahiohill, 4pm.

PIFC Group A: Newmarket v Aghada, Grenagh, 3pm; Na Piarsaigh v Castletownbere, Inchigeela, 3pm; Group C: Kanturk v Nemo Rangers, Glantane, 7pm.

IAFC Group A: St Finbarr’s v Glenville, Carrignavar, 7pm; Group C: Glanworth v Mayfield, Blarney, 7pm; Group D: Aghabullogue v Kilshannig, Glenville, 2pm; Kildorrery v Glanmire, Rathcormac, 3pm.