David Brady: GAA must be 'careful what we wish for' on crowd limits

David Brady believes the GAA needs to crawl before it can walk in terms of increasing crowd limits.

GAA president John Horan has called for the restriction of 200 people including players, management, and officials to be eased. However, it will be August 10 at the earliest before the Government reviews that restriction on crowds at outdoor events.

Brady is tentative about the number rising. “We need to be careful what we wish for. The whole premise of the summer, well a lot of the time I spent over the summer was waiting for the day GAA returned.

“And look we have it now, not as we know it but the 200 capacity, I have an opinion on it but I don’t think my opinion really counts because we have to be led and directed by the people in authority, whether it’s government, the GAA, or health authorities.

200 is very little and we have all seen the pictures over the last week and last weekend with club championship. And anyone that has any sense, there won’t be hats, scarves, and headbands sold outside grounds, it should be cherry pickers for rent for people to get a look at the game.

“I think it needs to be reviewed. Everyone is playing their part, from the players going on the pitch to the officials who monitor the situation in the clubs and I think there will be flexibility. And maybe if we review it in a few weeks there should be no reason why it can’t be extended with stewards facilitating a capacity of 400. But even at 400, it won’t be enough.

“There’s more club championship this weekend and there’ll be time then to review it, take the learnings from it, and only step forward and increase capacity if it is deemed safe…and of course it’s safe you could fit 400 in almost any ground to a degree.

“Last weekend, Castleknock played Oliver Plunketts and there was no dedicated stand and the standing room is nearly around the fence, and from 200 people spread out across the perimeter, you’d have to be wise about putting 400 in. But I think we need to find our feet before we start looking for any great increases and learn from the few weeks we have under our belt in the club championship.”

* David Brady features in the second Toughest Summer webisode that will be available on AIB’s YouTube channel from 1pm on Thursday, July 30, at www.youtube.com/aib.