De La Salle spoil Ballysaggart's senior debut

De La Salle spoiled Ballysaggart's first senior outing at Fraher Field on Saturday night as they ran out 13 point winners (2-22 to 1-12).

Déise forward Jack Fagan fired 1-13 as nine players got on the scoresheet for the Gracedieu side. Fagan and Eddie Meaney found the net in the second half to pull away from the championship newbies. Thomas Douglas and Reuben Halloran were dangerous up front and finished with two points apiece.

This was Ballysaggart's first senior appearance in their 135 year history. Stephen Bennett scored 1-8 including an unstoppable shot to the top corner of the net in the tenth minute.

Salle lost to Ballygunner in last year's final and manager Brian Phelan wants to go one better this season. "That's the aim but we need to get there first."

Eight points from 2016 hurler of the year Austin Gleeson gave 14 man Mount Sion a 1-19 to 1-13 win over Clonea at a bright and breezy Walsh Park.

Gleeson sent over three from play, two frees and a 65 in the first half and added two second half sidelines from in front of the bank.

The Waterford star was in superb physical shape after working with personal trainer Ian Keohan during the lockdown.

“I might take a leaf out of his book!” quipped Sion boss John Meaney.

“He’s a role model to all our lads. It’s good for Mount Sion and it’s good for Waterford if Austin keeps going the way he’s going.” The Monastery men survived a late scare as a Ciaran Power goal for Clonea levelled matters with four minutes left. Sion responded with points from Martin O’Neill, Stephen Roche and Evan McGrath before Roche found the far corner of the net in the fifth minute of injury time.

It was a real test of character for our lads and they passed it.

Six Gleeson points, including a stunning effort from inside his own 45, left them 0-12 to 0-4 in front at half time. His younger brother Jamie also got on the scoresheet. Mount Sion defender Owen Whelan was sent off on a straight red card during break for an off the ball incident.

Billy Power (0-7), Ciaran Power (1-1) and Jason Gleeson (0-3) got Clonea back on level terms but they couldn’t finish the job. They shot thirteen wides (twelve in the second half) while the winners were guilty of fifteen.

Two-time All Star Jamie Barron led Fourmilewater to a narrow 0-21 to 1-17 victory against Dungarvan last night with six points from play (three in each half).

Younger brother Tom got three points while debutant Aaron Ryan drilled over nine on his senior debut.

Barron was like a ballerina as he danced in and out of tackles. His midfield duel with Dungarvan number eight Darragh Lyons was the key battle. Lyons landed three points for the Blues but their second half fightback fell just short.

Seven Ryan dead balls and three from play by Jamie Barron left Fourmile 0-12 to 0-4 in front after playing with the breeze.

Gavin Crotty goaled for Dungarvan on 33 minutes after he intercepted a Thomas O’Gorman clearance. Patrick Curran picked off a dozen points over the hour (ten in the second half) as the Blues twice closed within a point.

A late Diarmuid Murphy point and Barron’s sixth of the night delivered a hard-earned win for the Ballymacarbry men by the bare minimum.

Dessie Hutchinson dazzled with 2-5 (2-3 from play) as champions Ballygunner thumped Tallow 2-22 to 0-9 at Fraher Field on Friday night. Pauric Mahony sent over eight points (seven frees) while Tim O'Sullivan, Kevin Mahony and Conor Sheahan got two each. The Gunners are seeking seven in a row this season. They are unbeaten in 34 Waterford SHC matches.