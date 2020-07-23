Clincial Kinsale punish wasteful Ballydesmond 

Cork IAFC B1

Kinsale 1-12

Ballydesmond 0-9

Paddy Ryan, Glantane

The overall balance speed and accuracy of Kinsale proved vital as they overcame Ballydesmond in the opening round of the Bon Secours Cork IAFC at Glantane on Sunday.

The winners were very sharp from the throw in and raced into an early lead when good play by Kealan O'Rourke led to an opening point by Colm Donnellan though this was soon cancelled out by a pointed free from Donncha O'Connor.

Kinsale received a major boost in the seventh minute when Harry Sheehan netted after collecting a fine ball from the the impressive Brian Coughlan.

That strike boosted their confidence and Kinsale reeled off a succession of points from Donnellan, Sheehan, John O'Brien and Gearoid Finn as they led 1-5 to 0-1.

Brendan Fleming kickstarted a Ballydesmond comeback and by the break they had narrowed the gap to four points (1-7 to 0-6).

Ballydesmond looked a changed side on the restart and points from Niall Fleming (2) and a Donncha O'Connor effort hauled them within a point of the Kinsale men. But incredibly Ballydesmond's scoring touch was to desert them as Kinsale lifted their game across the field with Sean O'Brien and Niall McCarthy catching the eye in their half back line.

Tim Broderick extended their lead before Gearoid Finn had four points (three from frees) to seal an impressive opening day victory but Ballydesmond will have plenty of regrets as they head into the second phase of games.

Scorers for Kinsale: G Finn (0-5, frees), H Sheehan (1-1), C Donnellan (0-2), T Broderick (0-2), A Gould (0-1), J O'Brien (0-1).

Scorers for Ballydesmond: D O'Connor (0-5, 2f), N Fleming (0-2), B Fleming (0-1), R Flynn (0-1).

KINSALE: S O'Neill; K O'Rourke, W O'Hea, R O'Regan; S O'Brien, N McCarthy, D O'Mahony; B Coughlan, D Coughlan; J O'Brien, T Broderick, E Dunne; C Donnellan, G Finn, H Sheehan.

Subs: A Gould for E Dunne, B O'Neill for K O'Rourke (inj) M O'Brien for W O'Hea (blood) W O'Hea for M O'Brien, A Lynch for S O'Neill (inj).

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; Sean Murphy, N O'Leary, S O'Connor; Sean Murphy, J Healy, T Howard; S Kelly, S Cronin; Donal O'Connor, D Kelly, N Fleming; D Moynihan, Donncha O'Connor, B Fleming.

Subs: K O'Connell for S Cronin, P Breen for D O'Connor, C Linehan for S O'Connor, R Flynn for S Murphy.

Referee: Canice Walsh (Nemo Rangers)