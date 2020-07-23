Cappincur clinch historic first win over Tullamore

The Offaly senior football championship kicked off this weekend and while most of the results went along expected lines, Cappincur’s 0-12 to 1-8 victory over Tullamore on Friday night proved the shock of the first round.

Tullamore were as short as 1/8 going into the game but the Cappincur men revelled in the underdog tag and went toe to toe with the Tullamore men before county star Eoin Carroll kicked a winner deep in injury time to earn them their first win over Tullamore at senior level.

John Kavanagh’s first half goal had Tullamore leading 1-4 to 0-5 at the break but some excellent free-taking by Cappincur keeper Peter Daly and that late Carroll point sparked jubilant scenes.

Also on Friday night, champions Ferbane got off to a winning start with a 1-12 to 1-8 win over Edenderry.

The winners had Oisin Kelly sent off towards the end of the opening half but led by captain Joe Maher, they dug out a deserving win.

On Saturday, Rhode and Clara met in a repeat of last year's ill-tempered semi-final. Rhode claimed victory 1-19 to 1-10. Niall McNamee looked sharp as he bagged 1-7 while Anton Sullivan kicked six points from play.

The final action of the weekend saw Shamrocks defeat newly promoted Bracknagh in an absorbing 1-15 to 2-11 contest on Sunday. Bracknagh raced into a 0-7 to 0-0 lead and were still six points up at the break but a second-half power show from Shamrocks saw them get over the line by a point. Paddy Dunican grabbed their goal early in the second half while U20 star Jack Bryant and star man Nigel Dunne led the scoring charge.