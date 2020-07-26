O'Mahony masterclass sees off Glanworth

Young Cork ace scores 1-8 in comfortable Mitchelstown win
O'Mahony masterclass sees off Glanworth
22 February 2020; Cathail O'Mahony of Cork during the Allianz Football League Division 3 Round 4 match between Tipperary and Cork at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Sunday, July 26, 2020 - 16:17 PM
Diarmuid Sheehan

Mitchelstown 2-14 Glanworth 1-9

Cork IFC

A masterclass from Mitchelstown’s Cathail O’Mahony helped Mitchelstown’s footballers cruise past neighbours and rivals Glanworth in Mallow Sunday.

A tally of 1-8, as well as some brilliant link-up play from the centre forward, set the men in red and black on the road to victory – confirming their status as a side to watch in this unconventional season.

The early exchanges were fast and furious with both sides making their mark on the scoreboard with ease.

Glanworth led with a brace of scores from Shane O’Riordan and Stephen Condon while Mitchelstown kept pace with a point from Mikey Walsh.

With only three minutes on the clock Mitchelstown bagged the first major with a composed finish from O’Mahony which was followed by another brace to push them into a three-point advantage.

Glanworth stuck to their task but it was Mitchelstown that had the bit between their teeth and another O’Mahony point was followed by a second goal – this time it was Shane Cahill that did the damage.

The victors cruised to the water break and on to the half time interval with some sublime scores and a work rate that few sides at this or any other grade could muster.

Glanworth did manage one late score in the half to cut the gap to 10 points but even with a half remaining it was clear that this one was going to be difficult to salvage.

Glanworth continued to battle and got a lifeline with a goal from first half substitute Diarmuid Colfer but that was to be as good as it got as Mitchelstown deservedly took the spoils.

Scorers for Mitchelstown: C O’Mahony (1-8, 6 frees); S Cahill (1-1), M Walsh (0-2, frees), A Walsh, D Reidy-Price, C English (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glanworth: D Colfer (1-0); M Sheehan (0-3); S Condon (0-2); E O’Donoghue (free), S O’Riordan, G O’Neill, D Connolly (0-1 each).

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; K Roche, F Herlihy, L Finn; C English, S Beston, P Molloy; S Walsh, M Walsh; S O’Sullivan, C O’Mahony, P Magee; J Sheehan, S Cahill, D Reidy-Price. 

Subs: G Carroll for P McGee (40), A O’Brien for J Sheehan (52), D Flynn for S O’Sullivan (52), D Dineen for M Walsh (58).

GLANWORTH: W Jackson; T Condon, J Coughlan, K Blackburn; D Connolly, P Blackburn, W Blackburn; D Pyne, P Hannon; E O’Donoghue, G O’Neill, J Fitzgibbon; J O’Sullivan, S O’Riordan, S Condon. 

Subs: D Colfer for J Fitzgibbon (28), M Sheehan for S O’Riordan (ht), P O’Driscoll for S O’Riordan (40), R O’Driscoll for P Hannon (43), B Gallagher for W Blackburn (50).

Referee: J O’Leary (Mallow)

More in this section

Damien Cahalane celebrates at the final whistle 26/7/2020 Strong finish sees Castlehaven come out on top in West Cork derby
Ballyea v Crusheen - Clare County Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 Brilliant Tony Kelly hits seven from play in Ballyea win
Kilmallock v Na Piarsaigh - Limerick County Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 Limerick hurling wrap: O'Dwyer penalty ignites Monaleen

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices