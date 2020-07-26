O'Mahony masterclass sees off Glanworth

Mitchelstown 2-14 Glanworth 1-9

Cork IFC

A masterclass from Mitchelstown’s Cathail O’Mahony helped Mitchelstown’s footballers cruise past neighbours and rivals Glanworth in Mallow Sunday.

A tally of 1-8, as well as some brilliant link-up play from the centre forward, set the men in red and black on the road to victory – confirming their status as a side to watch in this unconventional season.

The early exchanges were fast and furious with both sides making their mark on the scoreboard with ease.

Glanworth led with a brace of scores from Shane O’Riordan and Stephen Condon while Mitchelstown kept pace with a point from Mikey Walsh.

With only three minutes on the clock Mitchelstown bagged the first major with a composed finish from O’Mahony which was followed by another brace to push them into a three-point advantage.

Glanworth stuck to their task but it was Mitchelstown that had the bit between their teeth and another O’Mahony point was followed by a second goal – this time it was Shane Cahill that did the damage.

The victors cruised to the water break and on to the half time interval with some sublime scores and a work rate that few sides at this or any other grade could muster.

Glanworth did manage one late score in the half to cut the gap to 10 points but even with a half remaining it was clear that this one was going to be difficult to salvage.

Glanworth continued to battle and got a lifeline with a goal from first half substitute Diarmuid Colfer but that was to be as good as it got as Mitchelstown deservedly took the spoils.

Scorers for Mitchelstown: C O’Mahony (1-8, 6 frees); S Cahill (1-1), M Walsh (0-2, frees), A Walsh, D Reidy-Price, C English (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glanworth: D Colfer (1-0); M Sheehan (0-3); S Condon (0-2); E O’Donoghue (free), S O’Riordan, G O’Neill, D Connolly (0-1 each).

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; K Roche, F Herlihy, L Finn; C English, S Beston, P Molloy; S Walsh, M Walsh; S O’Sullivan, C O’Mahony, P Magee; J Sheehan, S Cahill, D Reidy-Price.

Subs: G Carroll for P McGee (40), A O’Brien for J Sheehan (52), D Flynn for S O’Sullivan (52), D Dineen for M Walsh (58).

GLANWORTH: W Jackson; T Condon, J Coughlan, K Blackburn; D Connolly, P Blackburn, W Blackburn; D Pyne, P Hannon; E O’Donoghue, G O’Neill, J Fitzgibbon; J O’Sullivan, S O’Riordan, S Condon.

Subs: D Colfer for J Fitzgibbon (28), M Sheehan for S O’Riordan (ht), P O’Driscoll for S O’Riordan (40), R O’Driscoll for P Hannon (43), B Gallagher for W Blackburn (50).

Referee: J O’Leary (Mallow)