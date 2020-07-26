Limerick hurling wrap: O'Dwyer penalty ignites Monaleen

Limerick SHC

Four games kicked off the Bon Secours Hospital Limerick SHC over the weekend, with round one wins for Monaleen, Ballybrown, Kilmallock and champions Patrickswell.

Monaleen defeated South Liberties, 1-15 to 0-12. Liberties had seven points scored in the opening quarter but then added just another five for the remaining 45 minutes in Caherconlish on Saturday evening.

Barry Nash and free-taker Brian Ryan were among the early scorers for the men in the famed green and gold hoops.

Monaleen found the spark they needed just before the 20th minute mark when Mark O’Dwyer had their goal from a penalty.

By half-time, the South Liberties lead was just 0-8 to 1-4.

Liberties hit just four points after the break with the returning Tom Ryan on the scoresheet.

Backed by the breeze Monaleen built a six-point winning margin with free-taker O’Dwyer, Ger Collins and Ed Doyle among the points for the Limerick city based winners.

In Bruff, Ballybrown were the biggest winners of the weekend with a 4-18 to 2-14 win over newly promoted Blackrock.

The south Limerick side were back in the top flight for the first time since 1997 but found themselves on the wrong side of a 10-point defeat.

Ballybrown were ably led by captain Andrew Cliffe, who returned a personal tally of 2-11 — with 1-5 from play and the rest from placed balls.

Ballybrown got the best possible start when Cliffe had a goal from a sixth-minute penalty. By half-time the Clarina men were 2-12 to 0-8 ahead of the Kilfinane based Blackrock.

The second goal came from Shane Kenny.

Blackrock had points from Paudie Leahy frees but found themselves 10 points in arrears.

In the second half, there was no letting up from Ballybrown with another Cliffe goal and Stevie O’Reilly also adding a green flag.

The Rockies found two goals from Kevin Palmer but there was no denying Ballybrown.

On Friday night, Kilmallock shocked championship favourites Na Piarsaigh in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

A goal entering the final quarter from Graeme Mulcahy laid the foundation for the 2-16 to 1-17 win.

The opening game of the championship saw holders Patrickswell earn a 3-23 to 0-26 win over Adare.

The Ciaran Carey managed champions trailed by seven points early in the second half but finished strongly to earn a merited six point win in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.