Kevin Goggin and David Harrington secure victory for Adrigole over Mayfield
Mayfield goalkeeper Ryan Delaney saves against Adrigole during the Bon Secours Cork IAFC at Inchgeela. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 22:40 PM
John Bohane, Inchigeela

Adrigole 2-11 Mayfield 2-8 

Adrigole held off a late revival from Mayfield to get their football championship off to a good start following this entertaining game played on Saturday evening.

Despite playing against the breeze in the opening half, Adrigole held a two-point lead at the interval, 0-6 to 0-4, following impressive play from Kieran and Seanie O’Sullivan.

Adrigole struck 2-3 without reply midway through the second half with Kevin Goggin and David Harrington netting. This moved them ten points clear after 56 minutes.

Mayfield rallied in the closing stages with Stephen Hackett and Robbie Lynch netting to reduce the deficit.

Adrigole, however, held firm to secure a deserved win.

Scorers for Adrigole: K Goggin 1-3, 0-3 f, D Harrington 1-2, S O’Sullivan 0-2, 0-1 f, K O’Sullivan, J Harrington 0-2 each.

Scorers for Mayfield: D Lucey 0-3, 0-2 f, S Hackett 1-0 pen, R Lynch 1-0, N Kelly 0-2, D Malone, P Condon (f), S Duggan 0-1 each.

Adrigole: W O’Sullivan, D Harrington, C O’Neill, D Crowley, F Carey, S O’Shea, C O’Shea, N O’Sullivan, J Harrington, S O’Sullivan, K O’Sullivan Green, C O’Shea, K Goggin, D Harrington, A O’Sullivan.

Subs: J Goggin for C O’Shea (50), D O’Sullivan for F Carey (51), C O’Sullivan for A O’Sullivan (55), C Carey for D Harrington (56), J O’Sullivan for C O’Shea (59).

Mayfield: R Delaney, A Kelly, P Fitzgerald, S Hackett, D O’Neill, S O’Donovan, C Horgan, S Kelly, S Fitzgerald, C O’Neil, P Condon, D Malone, N Kelly, S Duggan, D Lucey.

Subs: M Coffey for S Fitzgerald (27), J Sheehy for C O’Neill (45), B Punch for N Kelly (53), D O’Herlihy for D Malone (55), R Lynch for M Coffey (58), D Gibson for B Punch (60).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).

