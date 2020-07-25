Alan Walsh's winner sees injury-hit Kanturk past Macroom

Kanturk 1-11 Macroom 1-10

A point deep in stoppage time from substitute Alan Walsh secured victory for Kanturk in the Bon Secours Cork PIFC Group C1 game at Cullen on Saturday evening.

With the lead changing hands regularly, Kanturk trailed by one coming towards the end of normal time. Yet, despite losing their top scorer Ian Walsh to injury in the closing quarter, they ground out the win. They were already minus the injured Aidan Walsh, Daniel O'Connell, and Ryan Walsh, none of whom featured.

Macroom had chances too and will be disappointed not to have taken something from this tie.

After a dramatic start that saw them fall five points to nil behind while losing their captain David Horgan to the sin bin literally from the throw-in, they regrouped impressively to take the lead after a quarter of an hour with Dylan Twomey grabbing the goal, 1-3 to 0-5.

By half-time and having played with the wind, they were 1-7 to 0-7 to the good.

A burst of scoring after the break helped Kanturk into the ascendancy; led by Lorcan O’Neill’s goal on 34 minutes they pushed two up. Sean Kiely and Twomey levelled, 1-9 apiece, before another Twomey free put Macroom one ahead.

Cian Clernon responded for Kanturk and with the outcome hanging in the balance, Alan Walsh boomed over the winner late on.

Scorers for Kanturk: I Walsh (0-4, 0-2 frees), L O’Neill (1-0), L O’Keeffe (0-2), L McLoughlin, J Browne, M Healy, C Clernon and A Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Macroom: D Twomey (1-2, 0-2 frees), F Goold (0-3, 0-1 free), S Kiely and E O’Gorman (0-2 each), J Murphy (0-1).

Kanturk: J Fullerton; J McLoughlin (Capt), D Browne, D O’Connor; L McLoughlin, L Cashman, J Browne; J Fitzpatrick, P Walsh, L O’Neill, M Healy, L O’Keeffe; I Walsh, C Clernon, K Holland.

Subs: B O’Sullivan for L O’Keeffe (42), A Walsh for K Holland (42), C Mullane for I Walsh (52 inj).

Macroom: B O’Connell; G Angland, R Buckley, J Murphy; M Cronin, T Dineen, M Corrigan; A Quinn, D Horgan (Capt); S Kiely, F Goold, D Creedon; C O’Sullivan, E O’Gorman, D Twomey.

Subs: B O’Gorman for M Cronin (40), C Dineen for G Angland (59), E O’Leary for J Murphy (64 inj).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).