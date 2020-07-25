Kerry GAA wrap: Sean O’Shea inspires Kenmare Shamrocks to victory over Kerins O’Rahilly’s

After a shootout between Kerry All-Star Sean O’Shea and former Kerry underage star Jack Savage, it was Kenmare Shamrocks who snatched a late flurry of points to deny Kerins O’Rahilly’s victory.

The hotly-contested Kerry Senior Club Championship Group 1 game ended 2-9 to 0-13 in Kenmare's favour at Fitzgerald Stadium as they join Dr Crokes on top of the table.

First-quarter goals from Paul O’Connor and Stephen O’Brien gave Kenmare the edge but once David Moran became the dominant figure at midfield, Savage kicked over 0-6 in the opening half, with four coming from placed balls, while Danny O’Sullivan and Tom Hoare added one each.

O’Rahilly’s suffered a body blow in the 24th minute when Tommy Walsh limped off with a leg injury and O’Shea added two points for Kenmare, one from play and one from a mark, as the teams retired on level terms, 2-2 to 0-8.

Kenmare also suffered a blow when they lost Stephen O’Brien early in the second half as Sean O’Shea kept them in the game but Savage was unerring from frees, mainly for fouls on Moran, and he hit three in a row only for O’Shea to land a monster free to level at 2-5 to 0-11 just before the water break.

When Barry John Keane and Savage with his 10th point pushed O’Rahilly’s two clear with eight minutes left, the Tralee side were favourites to prevail. But O’Shea had other ideas and two massive points from the right wing levelled the contest by the 61st minute, before O’Shea scored his eighth, again from play, and Dan McCarthy added the insurance point deep in injury time.

A late Paul Geaney point rescued a share of the spoils for Dingle as they drew 1-12 apiece with Austin Stacks.

Stacks, thanks to a Kieran Donaghy goal, raced 1-7 to 0-2 in front by the 27th minute but a Geaney goal just before half time left Stacks leading 1-8 to 1-3.

Dingle fought back in the second half and scored seven unanswered points to take a 1-10 to 1-8 lead, but Stacks substitutes Shane O’Callaghan (3) and Fiachna Mangan (1) had the Tralee side one point clear in added time.

Then, Geaney swung over the equaliser as Dingle and Stacks will now likely have to win their remaining games.

Killarney Legion, thanks to two late Conor Keane points, just got past Kilcummin on a 0-15 to 1-10 scoreline.