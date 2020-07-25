Aghada pay tribute to Kieran O'Connor by retiring No.4 jersey

Aghada GAA have marked the passing of club stalwart Kieran O'Connor by retiring their No.4 shirt for their Cork PIFC first-round match.

The All-Ireland-winning Cork footballer passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.

Only 200 spectators were allowed in Kilmurry for this evening's match against Castletownbere but Kieran was among them as the East Cork club placed the No.4 jersey, which he wore for club and county, at pitchside.

No number 4 for us today. Retired today in respect of our greatest of all time number 4 #kieran

O'Connor was also listed on the Aghada team sheet, with left-corner-back on the day, Kyle O'Shea, wearing No.17.

The team is correct as below for todays Bon Secure Premier Intermediate football championship 1st round.

Kieran was corner-back on the Cork team which reached the 2007 and 2009 All-Ireland finals and was part of the panel that ended the county’s 20-year wait for Sam Maguire glory in 2010.

Pearse O'Neill, Kieran's teammate for many years with Cork, lined out at centre-forward.