Aghada pay tribute to Kieran O'Connor by retiring No.4 jersey

Kieran was also listed on the Aghada team sheet
Aghada's greatest No.4: Kieran O'Connor's jersey was retired for their Bon Secours PIFC first round game against Castletownbere. Picture: Aghada GAA Twitter account
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 17:42 PM
Stephen Barry

Aghada GAA have marked the passing of club stalwart Kieran O'Connor by retiring their No.4 shirt for their Cork PIFC first-round match.

The All-Ireland-winning Cork footballer passed away last week after a long battle with cancer.

Only 200 spectators were allowed in Kilmurry for this evening's match against Castletownbere but Kieran was among them as the East Cork club placed the No.4 jersey, which he wore for club and county, at pitchside.

O'Connor was also listed on the Aghada team sheet, with left-corner-back on the day, Kyle O'Shea, wearing No.17. 

Kieran was corner-back on the Cork team which reached the 2007 and 2009 All-Ireland finals and was part of the panel that ended the county’s 20-year wait for Sam Maguire glory in 2010.

Pearse O'Neill, Kieran's teammate for many years with Cork, lined out at centre-forward.

Kieran O'Connor in action for Aghada against John Gardiner of Na Piarsaigh in 2006.
Kieran O'Connor in action for Aghada against John Gardiner of Na Piarsaigh in 2006.

