Tonight's Cork GAA previews: Sam Ryan returns to strengthen St Finbarr's

Bon Secours Cork PSFC

Group A: St Finbarr’s v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Rinn (J Bermingham), 7.30pm (Live on irishexaminer.com)

Ballincollig won their opening three games in the Kelleher Shield, unfortunately for them, that early-season momentum must feel like another lifetime ago now. For St Finbarr’s, Sam Ryan, after an injury-blighted 2019 season, will strengthen their defensive hand, while further forward, Cillian Myers Murray returns after recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s.

Group C: Nemo Rangers v Valley Rovers, Cloughduv (J Ryan), 7.30pm.

Nemo are down four regular starters because of injury. They are corner-back Brian Murphy, the versatile Kevin Fulignati, midfielder Alan O’Donovan, and corner-forward Mark Cronin. Valley Rovers failed to win either of their two Division 2 league games pre-lockdown and while they might see Nemo as somewhat vulnerable given their opponents’ injury woes, the champions get the nod to come through this first test of their title defence.

Verdict: Nemo.

SAFC

Group C: Clyda Rovers v Bandon, Ballyanly (T Hayes), 7.30pm

Bandon look set to be without the experienced Alan Johnson. It is now more than two years — July 14, 2018 — since Clyda Rovers last won a county championship fixture. They endured a difficult 2019 season and will be hoping to find their feet in this new Senior A grade.

Verdict: Bandon

IAFC

Group D: Glanmire v Kilshannig, Blarney (T Lyons), 7.30pm

Kilshannig have had to wait a little longer than expected for their first game back up at intermediate level. Crucial as ever to their efforts will be Killian and Éanna O’Hanlon.

Verdict: Kilshannig

Group D: Aghabullogue v Kildorrery, Mallow (C McAllister), 7.30pm

Kildorrery struggled last season and will be keen to get off on the right foot here.

Verdict: Aghabullogue