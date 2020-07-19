Wexford SHC: Class of O'Keeffe and Chin to the fore in opening round

A clinical display from Wexford inter-county player, Diarmuid O'Keeffe, inspired St. Anne's to a deserved 1-25 to 3-17 victory over Rathnure in a thrilling Wexford senior hurling championship first-round tie at Bellefield.

An AJ Redmond goal along with points from Rory Higgins gave Rathnure a 1-12 to 0-11 interval lead, with three points from Liam Óg McGovern and five from O'Keeffe keeping last year's beaten finalists in touch.

However St. Anne's were a transformed side on the resumption. Within one minute of the restart an O'Keeffe point from play set the scene for what was to follow and ten minutes later Darragh Furlong goal put the south county side in front.

Rathnure were struggling all over the pitch as O'Keeffe sent over a string of points from both play and frees, leaving his side leading 1-25 to 1-17 entering the closing minutes but had to survive late goals from Shane Lawlor and Rory Higgins to claim victory.

Lee Chin turned on the style hitting 1-8 in total as Faythe Harriers turned in a storming finish to overcome Ferns St. Aidan's by 2-11 to 0-16, in an exciting opening round clash at Bellefield.

Fern's - with Paul Morris and Ian Byrne shooting over some excellent points - led 0-11 to 1-3 at the interval.

While they could only manage five second-half points they still looked comfortable entering the closing stages.

It was then that Chin sprang on the scene drilling a late 25m free to the net, while minutes later he sent over the winning point with a massive free from distance.

Shelmaliers despite trailing 2-6 to 1-6 at the interval eventually came good in the final quarter to secure a 2-14 to 2-9 victory over Enniscorthy Rapparees at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Ciarán Shaughnessy of Shelmaliers in action against Kevin Foley of Rapparees-Starlights during the Wexford County Senior Hurling Championship Group D Round 1 match between Rapparees-Starlights and Shelmaliers at Chadwicks Wexford Park in Wexford. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Rapparees, minus their key defender, inter-county start Liam Ryan, impressed through the opening ten minutes particularly after Nick Doyle had powered through for a third-minute goal.

Shels responded with a Joe Kelly 5th minute goal, but it was still the Enniscorthy side who were doing most of the pressing but erratic finishing was to prove costly. However, Ryan Mahon's 27th-minute goal gave them a three-point interval lead.

Little separated the sides through the third quarter, as Rapps still led 2-9 to 1-10, but then the Shels after getting back level through Ross Banville points clinched the win with a James Cash goal five minutes from the end.

St. Martin's opened the defence of their title with a 5-19 to 3-16 victory over Oulart-the-Ballah, as Jack O'Connor contributed 2-9, with the goals from penalties, while corner-forward Jake Firman chipped in with 3-2.