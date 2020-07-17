Goal-hungry Tullamore take Leinster honours

LEINSTER PPS SFC B Final: Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore 4-5 Cnoc Mhuire Granard 2-7

The first silverware since the lockdown went to the students of Coláiste Choilm of Tullamore after their greater goalscoring instinct proved crucial in an entertaining battle with Cnoc Mhuire of Granard this afternoon in the Top Oil Leinster schools senior “B” football final.

Cormac Brady and Micheál Hynes posed a lively threat at corner forward for Cnoc Mhuire but Luke Egan’s goal on the counter attack brought the Offaly school back on level terms after a rocky start.

A fortunate second goal that dipped under the crossbar from Cathal Ryan’s 30-metre shot gave them a 2-3 to 0-5 interval lead, with the wind to come.

Cnoc Mhuire again rallied after the break but goals from Michael Fox and Seán Courtney seemed to make the win safe. Mark Cunningham pulled one back for Granard before a Joe Sheridan-esque score from Cormac Brady reduced the gap to three.

But Coláiste Choilm were able to hold out.

Scorers for Cnoc Mhuire Granard: C Brady 1-3, M Cunningham 1-0, M Hynes 0-2 (0-1f), T Madden and C Scanlon 0-1f each.

COLÁISTE CHOILM, TULLAMORE: A Lambe; M Feeney, A Flanagan, D Walsh; C Ryan, C Leonard, A Courtney; J Evans, L Egan; E Curley, C Egan, J Sheerin; J Bryant, J Furlong, O Keenan Martin.

Subs: M Fox for Walsh (HT), D Fox for Ryan (52)

CNOC MHUIRE GRANARD: D Madden; T Madden, C O’Reilly, C Gilligan; B Masterson, C Scanlon, M Cunningham; C Leonard, C O’Reilly; M O’Neill, J Martin, A Smyth; C Brady, D Sheridan, M Hynes

Subs: M Shaughnessy for Sheridan (46), E Brady for O’Neill (50), R Corcoran for Smyth (50)

Referee: K O’Brien (Westmeath)