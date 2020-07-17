Goal-hungry Tullamore take Leinster honours

Coláiste Choilm take first silverware since lockdown
Goal-hungry Tullamore take Leinster honours

Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore, joint-captains Oisin Keenan Martin and Jack Bryant lift the trophy. Pictures: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Friday, July 17, 2020 - 14:50 PM
Kevin Egan, Mullingar

LEINSTER PPS SFC B Final: Coláiste Choilm, Tullamore 4-5 Cnoc Mhuire Granard 2-7 

The first silverware since the lockdown went to the students of Coláiste Choilm of Tullamore after their greater goalscoring instinct proved crucial in an entertaining battle with Cnoc Mhuire of Granard this afternoon in the Top Oil Leinster schools senior “B” football final.

Cormac Brady and Micheál Hynes posed a lively threat at corner forward for Cnoc Mhuire but Luke Egan’s goal on the counter attack brought the Offaly school back on level terms after a rocky start. 

A fortunate second goal that dipped under the crossbar from Cathal Ryan’s 30-metre shot gave them a 2-3 to 0-5 interval lead, with the wind to come.

Cnoc Mhuire again rallied after the break but goals from Michael Fox and Seán Courtney seemed to make the win safe. Mark Cunningham pulled one back for Granard before a Joe Sheridan-esque score from Cormac Brady reduced the gap to three.

But Coláiste Choilm were able to hold out.

Scorers for Cnoc Mhuire Granard: C Brady 1-3, M Cunningham 1-0, M Hynes 0-2 (0-1f), T Madden and C Scanlon 0-1f each.

COLÁISTE CHOILM, TULLAMORE: A Lambe; M Feeney, A Flanagan, D Walsh; C Ryan, C Leonard, A Courtney; J Evans, L Egan; E Curley, C Egan, J Sheerin; J Bryant, J Furlong, O Keenan Martin.

Subs: M Fox for Walsh (HT), D Fox for Ryan (52) 

CNOC MHUIRE GRANARD: D Madden; T Madden, C O’Reilly, C Gilligan; B Masterson, C Scanlon, M Cunningham; C Leonard, C O’Reilly; M O’Neill, J Martin, A Smyth; C Brady, D Sheridan, M Hynes 

Subs: M Shaughnessy for Sheridan (46), E Brady for O’Neill (50), R Corcoran for Smyth (50) 

Referee: K O’Brien (Westmeath)

More in this section

Tipperary v Cork - Bord Gais Energy Munster GAA Hurling Under 20 Championship Final Munster GAA release dates for minor and U20 championships
Galway celebrate 31/3/2019 All-Ireland Senior Camogie final set for December 12 as standalone fixture
General view of a gaelic football 24/1/2010 19 Galway GAA clubs call on board to suspend relegation

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices