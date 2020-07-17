19 Galway GAA clubs call on board to suspend relegation

Nineteen Galway clubs have called for the football board to suspend relegation from the senior and intermediate championships this year.

The clubs represent over half of the participants in the competitions. They claim that some of their players are not comfortable about playing due to the threat of Covid-19 and as a result, they are down numbers.

They have proposed that one team be promoted as is planned but there be no relegation and suggest a second competition could be run instead of relegation for the teams who don’t qualify from their groups.

Their statement reads: “The following clubs would like Galway GAA to suspend relegation from the intermediate and senior football championship for 2020 due to Covid-19. We believe that this year's competition will put a huge amount of pressure on players to return to play when some are not comfortable to do so.

“We don't believe that it's fair that a club's status should be put at risk due to a virus that is out of their control. If relegation is to proceed, pressure will be put on players to return due to low numbers and peer-pressure within their community if they're at risk of demotion.”

The statement, which has been sent to the football board, continues: “Due to the lack of clarity from Galway GAA, clubs are none the wiser of their fate if they opt out of this year's championship, or if players don't return to play and have a much-weakened team, or if a club suffers an outbreak within their community.

“We believe there is an undue negative effect on our club due to Covid-19. We ask the Galway football board to hold an emergency meeting as soon as possible to discuss this issue.”

The statement is signed by the following clubs: Cárna/Caiseal, An Cheathrú Rua, Maigh Cuillin, Cealtrach, Cill Ainín, Anach Cuain, Baile Chláir na Gaillimhe, Mionlach, Oileáin Árann, Naomh Seamus, Naomh Micheál, Micheál Breathnach, An Spidéal, Béal Átha na Sluaigh, Muine Mheá, Naomh Gabriel, An Fhairche, Cill Fhir Iarainn, and Bearna.