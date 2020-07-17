Kerry GAA to charge €5 per match

Kerry GAA chiefs will charge €5 per game when they commence live-streaming of championship matches next week.

Kingdom bosses this morning confirmed plans to stream two fixtures from the first round of their club football championship.

The games, which will be produced by Nemeton, will be streamed on the Kerry GAA website and can be viewed on a laptop, desktop, tablet, iPad or smartphone.

On Friday night fans can log on to watch the meeting of Dr Crokes and Templenoe from 7pm while the Saturday broadcast features Kenmare Shamrocks and Kerins O’Rahillys at 3pm.

Meanwhile the board have also confirmed that they have established an e-ticketing system for games. The development means that all tickets must be pre-purchased with maximum attendances set in accordance with government guidelines. The e-ticketing system also removes the need for volunteers to handle cash at the gates.

A county spokesperson explained: “For the opening games, the club secretary or nominated club person will have 40 tickets to sell for each game through our e-ticketing system. Further details on this system will be communicated directly to clubs today.Once we are allowed to increase to 500, GAA supporters will be encouraged to go on the Kerry GAA website and purchase a ticket using a credit or debit card. The ticket will be emailed to the email address provided. On match day all tickets from either mobile phones or print outs will be scanned using hi-tech laser mobile scanners at each venue, this ensures that full contact tracing information for all attendees will be available to statutory authorities if required. All data is controlled by Kerry GAA and managed in accordance with GDPR regulations with data processing and storage supplied by Future Ticketing & Amazon web services. It is essential that we follow Health and Safety guidance at all times, therefore we must insist that people only attend the game if they have a ticket. Without a ticket, a person cannot be admitted into the grounds. These rules are in place to protect us all. Working together we will ensure the continued suppression of the Covid virus meaning in the near future more and more supporters will be permitted to attend games, something that we are all looking forward to!”