Friday's game is being televised on TG4
Only 80 tickets on sale for Wexford SHC opener

Only 200 people (including the players) are permitted to be in the 20,000-capacity Chadwicks Wexford Park. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 17:09 PM
John Fogarty

Wexford GAA will earn €800 in gate receipts from Friday’s SHC game between St Martin’s and Oulart-the-Ballagh.

Of the 200 people (including the players) permitted to be in the 20,000-capacity Chadwicks Wexford Park, a maximum of 80 tickets has been made available to the clubs to purchase with 70 passes taken up by the two teams.

The 35 team passes covers 24 players, 11 management and backroom team, and officials to include the club secretary, the team Covid-19 supervisor, and a county board representative.

The allocation of between 25 and 40 tickets depends on the number of season ticket holders eligible. The cost of the tickets are €10 for senior and intermediate fixtures. Complimentary passes will be issued to each club for active referees and development squad coaches.

With the game being televised on TG4, the bilingual TV station and production partners Nemeton and TVM will have a reduced working crew of 26. The remaining passes have been accredited to county board officials, match officials, stewards, and media. The 200 number does not include members of An Garda Síochána.

Meanwhile, TG4 have not ruled out using fake crowd noise at GAA matches. 

“We won't be using fake noise in Wexford or at Parnell Park this weekend but it's something that we are looking into in terms of the technical and logistical elements of it," said TG4's sports editor Ronan Ó Coisdealbha. 

"We'll be covering the PRO14 rugby in August and we're basically in the same situation with that, considering how the crowd noise might work there. So with the GAA, we have no immediate plans at the moment but it is something we're looking into and something we wouldn't rule out.”

