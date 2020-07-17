New challenges for Nemeton as GAA broadcasters prepare for social distancing

Your eyes won’t be deceiving you this evening.

Yes, that’s hurling on the small screen: TG4 will show Wexford champions St. Martins facing 2015 Leinster champions Oulart-The Ballagh in that county’s senior championship, while on Sunday there’s more - a repeat of the 2018 Dublin senior hurling county final between Ballyboden St. Enda's and Kilmacud Crokes.

The virus and lockdown meant these and other games have been deferred, but the last few months have brought other challenges for Nemeton, the west Waterford-based production company which handles TG4’s live sport.

Maidhcí Ó Súilleabháin, Nemeton’s executive director sport, explains the new challenges.

“Obviously there are a lot more considerations in terms of health and safety with Covid-19, stuff we wouldn’t have had to consider in the past.

“With timings of games much the same there isn’t a huge difference in logistics for us - we might be getting to venues a little bit earlier, but what we’ve been doing ahead of games starting again is visiting the venues and grounds all over again.

“These are places we’ve been to plenty of times over the years, but this time we’re going back there to make sure that everyone is on the same hymn sheet ahead of games starting up again - the people on the ground in the stadium, our facilities providers TVM, ourselves.

“So we’re going back, talking to the people in charge of each venue to hammer out where exactly the trucks are going to be parked, where the commentator goes and who’s with them, what side of the ground the cameras are going to be placed, where and when the teams go into the venue - and then making sure all of that is done in a socially distanced way.”

He continued: “The same applies when it comes to talking to team managers before and after games, those interviews have to be planned carefully in a way that wasn’t necessary before. And we have to be aware of the contact tracing information being made available if needed after games, so all of those are considerations that we wouldn’t have been focused on in the past.”

The challenges arise long before the game even begins. Ó Súilleabháin breaks down the challenge of maintaining a safe working space.

“We’ve all done an online Covid course on returning to work ahead of time where a lot of these matters were covered, and along with the company policy on returning to work, we know, for instance, that two people is the maximum we can have in a car - one in the front, driving, and one in the back seat.

“As soon as we get on site it’s masks, whether you’re in the control truck or elsewhere within the venue - we’re following the GAA’s rules when it comes to that - so all our crew will have masks.

“There’s a bit of a separation between the people working in the OB van and those working outside that at the game.

“In the OB trucks we’ve tried to minimise the numbers going in there. Everyone in the truck will have a mask but we’ll also have perspex screens where possible if people have to sit at desks, everything is disinfected beforehand and then afterwards as well.”

Like many organisations, Nemeton staff have had to get used to remote working to plan coverage of these games: “There are people working remotely from home and others are in the office in Ring.

“The new technology has enabled people to work from home, and it’s doable. It’s slightly more complex than normal but it’s manageable, certainly.

“We’re trying to minimise people’s movement - there may be one team to a live match and another team to do a deferred match, and those teams wouldn’t cross over in case a member of a team goes down.

“We have a couple of standby teams in case that happens, so that one team going down wouldn’t pull the whole operation down with it. So we have backup plans which are important for people’s safety.

“The first weekend is just a live match on Friday and another match then on the Sunday so it’s reasonably straightforward, after a couple of weeks it ramps up in terms of the number of games, so there’ll be a bit of work in organising that - trucks, technical crews, getting all those people around the country safely will involve a lot of organisation.”

Getting back in action is bound to be an education, he adds.

“We’ll learn a lot from the weekend. The main priority is that people are safe and comfortable working. We’ll be taking on feedback from everyone involved as well.

“Our aim is to provide the same level of product to the viewer at home, a level that wouldn't be too far from what they’d see normally."

*Tonight: TG4 GAA Beo Wexford SHC: St Martin’s v Oulart-the-Ballagh (7.15pm); Sunday TG4 GAA Beo Dublin SHC Ballyboden St Enda’s v Kilmacud Croke (2.30pm).