Another potential boost for Galway hurlers as Johnny Glynn returns to Ardrahan

Galway hurling manager Shane O’Neill could be handed a second boost from the Covid-19 pandemic with 2017 All-Ireland winner Johnny Glynn transferring back to his home club Ardrahan from the United States.

It remains to be seen if Glynn bases himself in Galway for the coming months or whether he commutes, but his transfer from the Sligo club in New York has been rubber-stamped and he is expected to feature for his native club in the next few weeks.

The 27-year-old, who will be getting married in Ireland over the Christmas period, may just confine his involvement to the Ardrahan club this year but his return to Ireland will undoubtedly lead to speculation that he might also be available to Galway when the inter-county season gets under way.

Joseph Cooney, who returned to Australia a year ago when the Tribesmen narrowly failed to get out of Leinster, came back to Ireland when the pandemic broke out and O’Neill has confirmed the Sarsfields clubman will be available when they resume training in September.

Glynn, another key member of the 2017 All-Ireland win, appeared to bring the curtain down on his inter-county career earlier this year but he subsequently rowed back on that in a later interview after recovering from coronavirus in March.

Glynn, who works as a project manager for Irish-owned construction company Topline Drywall, emigrated after losing the 2015 All-Ireland final to Kilkenny and lined out for the New York footballers the following year when they almost shocked Roscommon in the Connacht Championship.

He commuted from the Big Apple to help end Galway’s All-Ireland famine in 2017 and continued to travel home the following summer when they were beaten in the final by Limerick.

Glynn also commuted to play for Galway last summer but transferred his club allegiance to Sligo in the US, helping them win the New York championship for the first time in 35 years.

He was a selector with the New York team which was due to play Galway in the Connacht Championship in May but Ardrahan club chairman Eoin O’Sullivan said they always hoped he would return to play with them again.

“We have always said to Johnny that the door was always open for him in Ardrahan. The lads have great time for him. When he was hurling with us he always gave it everything.

“Last year was the first year he didn’t play with us but of course we would love to have him back. He’s a great lad,” said O’Sullivan.

Ardrahan are due to play the first of three group games in the Galway SHC the weekend after next when they take on Killimordaly, with further games to come against Athenry and Beagh.