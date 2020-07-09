GAA county boards ask for crowd restrictions to be eased

Unless the Government push up the capacity numbers, plans such as Wexford’s to provide a “weekend pass” to games will not be feasible. The official highlighted 500 people is 2% of Chadwicks Wexford Park’s total capacity of approximately 25,000.

A number of GAA county boards have asked the Government to increase the maximum number of people permitted to attend outdoor events.

Ahead of the return of competitive action on Friday week, Wexford among other counties have contacted a number of governmental departments seeking crowd restrictions be eased in time for their club championships. As of now, only 200 people are permitted to congregate at an outdoor event although this figure will rise to 500 from Monday week, July 20.

A Wexford board official confirmed they are waiting to hear back from the Government before confirming their ticketing arrangements ahead of the opening weekend of their hurling championships.

Unless the Government push up the capacity numbers, plans such as Wexford’s to provide a “weekend pass” to games will not be feasible. The official highlighted 500 people is 2% of Chadwicks Wexford Park’s total capacity of approximately 25,000.

Wexford also aim to stream at least two live games per weekend with a small fee involved. TG4 begin their coverage of the club championships with the clash of St Martin’s and Oulart-the Ballagh next Friday.

More county boards are set to go digital and operate online ticketing systems for their championships later this month. Similar to Cavan, Tipperary’s ticketing system will be focused online from where tickets can be printed off and then scanned at the gate of each venue. In the event games aren’t sold out, there will be an opportunity to purchase tickets at the venue but only via debit or credit card.

“The key thing is traceability,” Tipperary GAA secretary Tim Floyd told the Nenagh Guardian. “By doing everything online you have traceability of everyone who is at the match, in the event there is the need to check back at who was there. Hopefully, we won’t have that. At lot of the games are direct clashes so nobody is going to go to every game.”

Floyd confirmed Tipperary will be live streaming games starting from the opening weekend of the senior hurling championship at the end of the month. It will likely entail matches on a Saturday and Sunday with the fee expected to be around €10 per game. Estimating the cost of streaming at €2,000 per match, 200 subscriptions will be required to cover the costs.

RTÉ and TG4 are interested in televising round two and three SHC fixtures in Tipperary but the board will have to schedule their streaming at other times as per agreement they can’t clash with live TV broadcasts.

Westmeath have revealed 35 tickets will be provided to each team so that their players and officials can gain admission.

The remainder will be put on sale via the county board’s official website and the GAA’s official ticket outlets Centra and SuperValu.