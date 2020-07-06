Line-up for colleges/divisions section of Cork GAA championships confirmed

If Imokilly receive a bye to the final of the colleges/divisions section, their four-in-a-row attempt will be shortened to just four games, two less than the majority of club teams can expect to play. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Three hurling and four football teams will contest the colleges/divisions section of the Cork county championship, with those who have opted out receiving assurance from the county board that non-entry this summer will not affect their participation next year.

The hurling section will involve three-in-a-row county champions Imokilly, UCC, and Duhallow, the latter deciding over the weekend to enter a team.

Last year’s championship saw six divisions and both colleges - UCC and CIT - put forward a hurling team, but the condensed nature of this year’s championship and the busy schedule of games it presents club players with has led to CIT and four divisions withdrawing from the competition.

Both Muskerry and Carrigdhoun decided over the weekend not to enter a hurling team.

Duhallow’s decision to enter means one hurling semi-final will be required on Wednesday, August 19, with the decider pencilled in for three/four days later, the weekend of July 22/23. If Imokilly receive a bye to the final of the colleges/divisions section, their four-in-a-row attempt will be shortened to just four games, two less than the majority of club teams can expect to play.

On the football side, Muskerry’s decision not to enter in either code leaves four teams - Beara, Carbery, Duhallow, and UCC - in the bowl for the semi-finals of the colleges/divisions section.

Those not to enter a team in either hurling or football - Avondhu, Carrigdhoun, CIT, Muskerry, and Seandún - have done so on the clear understanding that it will not affect their participation in next year’s county championship.

The Cork county football championship throws-in on the weekend of July 24-26, while the hurling championship commences a week later.