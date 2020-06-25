Nine Cork GAA clubs will run Cúl Camps

The number of camps in Cork is among the lowest in the country. Photo: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Nine Cork GAA clubs will run a Cúl Camp this summer, a 93% drop on the number of clubs who facilitated a camp in 2019.

Prior to Croke Park confirming earlier this month that Cúl Camps would proceed in July and August, a large number of Cork clubs had stated they would not be hosting a camp in 2020.

Each of these clubs was subsequently afforded the opportunity to reconsider their earlier decision. Clubs held firm, however, with the number of camps in Cork among the lowest in the country.

Leitrim County Board has taken the decision not to run any camps this summer, while the final list of venues in a number of other counties has yet to be finalised as clubs mull over whether or not they will be able to meet the requirements of running a camp during a pandemic.

In 2019, 122 Cork clubs staged a Cúl Camp. The nine who will do so this summer are Ballinora, Ballydesmond, Blarney, Brian Dillons, Iveleary, Kiskeam, Muintir Bhaire, Passage West, and St Michael’s.