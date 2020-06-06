John Horan: Delayed season won’t go past February

The GAA have stated that no inter-county games will take place before October 2020. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

GAA president John Horan has said the 2020 inter-county championships could be completed next year but won’t go beyond February.

The Central Competitions Control Committee will finalise a new structure for the All-Ireland senior, U20 and minor championships before the end of this month after the Association yesterday revealed their roadmap to the return of Gaelic Games activity.

Club teams can return in groups of no more than 10 in a designated area of a field from the end of next month with club competitions set to return from July 31 for a period of 11 weeks.

Inter-county teams won’t be officially permitted to train collectively until September 14 before their season resumes possibly with provincial championships from no earlier than October 17.

The plan was signed off on Thursday by the GAA’s management committee and Central Council prior to the Government announcing they were speeding up their roadmap, and GAA president John Horan admitted they may have to reflect that development in their schedule.

