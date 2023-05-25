Ian Mallon: Racing’s €235m rights row faces Dáil scrutiny

THE controversial €47m per year deal for media and betting rights at Irish racecourses will face high-level political attention next week, after Horse Racing Ireland was asked to appear before an emergency hearing of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Amongst the matters to be discussed at the private session will be a decision by HRI’s Media Rights negotiating committee to award HRI €7m per year from the commercial arrangement, as well as a damaging split by five of the 26 Irish racecourses, who have rejected the package.

Those five venues, represented by United Irish Racecourses (UIR), will also be present at the Oireachtas hearing - with UIR appearing first and HRI following separately.

The Pitch understands that the meeting will be held behind closed doors at the request of HRI who are nervous about revealing figures publicly given what they say is the commercially sensitive nature of the rights deal.

The contract, which was approved by the Board of Horse Racing Ireland on May 12, resulted in the awarding of five-year contracts to a joint bid by two media partners to provide five packages of rights from 2024.

HRI will receive €35m for pre-race data over the lifetime of the deal, something which is a cornerstone of the UIR’s objection.

HRI has not confirmed this number, which CEO Suzanne Eade said couldn’t be shared publicly due to “confidentiality reasons”.

Eade has always insisted the negotiations with successful bidding partners were “open, fair, robust and transparent”, however, the UIR group say the arrangement is “disproportionate and lacks transparency”.

Such charges by Kilbeggan, Thurles, Limerick, Sligo and Roscommon forced a robust statement by the HRI chief who dismissed those concerns in a strongly-worded attack to announce the HRI Board’s approval of the deal.

Ms Eade said that “the terms of the media rights arrangements cannot be revealed”, before adding: “Any attempt to paint the tender process as unfair, or the distribution model as unjust, is either lacking a basic understanding of the media rights landscape or is misrepresenting the facts.”

While the tone of the statement has raised eyebrows, the split within the Irish racecourses stakeholder group has created a deep fracture in HRI’s administration of racing - even if 21 venues voted in favour of the package.

The media rights, which are made up of streaming, broadcasting and betting services consist of Betting Offices, Streaming and Digital services, International Fixed Odds and Tote, Home Broadcast and UK Terrestrial rights.

The problem, says the breakaway UIR – whose Secretary is Kilbeggan Racecourse boss Paddy Dunican - is that HRI is awarding itself a significant slice of the pot for pre-race data which it should be providing as part of its remit as a governing body.

How each racecourse is awarded fees from the rights deal – which will be run by a joint partnership of SIS and RMG - is the nub of the argument.

UIR believe that there is an unfairness in how HRI allocates taxpayers' money, with larger racecourses receiving a far greater portion of the government grant of €72.8 million to fund its prize money, than the smaller courses.

UIR also has transparency and conflict-of-interest concerns and believes that HRI is not impartial in the process as owners of four racecourses of its own - Leopardstown, Navan, Fairyhouse and Tipperary, with a sizeable interest in a fifth (the Curragh), along with being the landlord of Cork.

Indeed an Indecon report into the racing industry in 2012 had “concerns about a development agency (HRI) involved in the disbursement of state-funded grants and in the licensing of competitors being involved in ownership of racecourses”.

At a 2017 Joint Committee on Agriculture debate, Racing Director at the HRI Jason Morris said there was little difference in how much a large venue gets versus a small track when he stated that standard payment is the same for every race whether run at Leopardstown, Sligo or Ballinrobe.

Interestingly, negotiations on behalf of the racecourses – including those owned by HRI – were led by Conor O’Neill, CEO of Punchestown Racecourse, a Board Member (non-exec) at HRI and Chair of HRI’s Media Rights Committee.

There is no question of any wrongdoing by Conor O’Neill, who declined to take a call from The Pitch.

It is hoped that some answers can emerge from next week’s Joint Committee Hearing, but don’t expect any transparency from a process which even under scrutiny is being held behind closed doors.

Impossible to see Pilley remaining as Waterford owner

FOR a club that was coming up to the first anniversary of ownership under a Chairman who seemed to have the best interests of the side at heart, this has been a highly damaging few days for Waterford FC.

As we now know the club’s 100% stakeholder will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on July 3, for what is expected to be a lengthy term, for a £15m fraud and money laundering racket.

While Andy Pilley awaits custodial punishment, those running his football interests, including Fleetwood Town in the EFL League One, are facing uncertain times.

What is almost certain is that Pilley will not retain his football interests in the medium to long term.

Firstly there is the personal toll that this process will take on the businessman – who turns 53 tomorrow – and whose immediate concern will be about getting through a stretch in jail, while business interests take a back seat.

Then there is the question about whether further action is considered, a confiscation of assets under the UK’s Proceeds of Crime Act, should investigations proceed up that particular avenue – remember, Pilley’s offences are at the higher end of the scale.

Of more concern to the Englishman’s football interests will be the plight of Fleetwood Town, a club which has been strategically manoeuvred through the lower leagues into the EFL League One over the past 18 years.

The EFL’s Owners and Directors Test will likely look to disqualify Pilley from owing a club - one which is also a considerable loss-maker – and will likely see the side placed for sale before the end of the year.

The FAI says that it has a similar process being developed here, since last year, but will only look at Waterford in the event of a sale.

For Waterford FC, the only actual certainty is that former Chairman Mitch Cowling wants ‘back in’, having been stood down by the club following the Pilley takeover last August.

Cowling has made a formal offer to Pilley to buy the club in recent weeks, but it’s unclear what that offer looks like – and is understood to be below the €1.4m that the former Chairman’s ex-boss Richard Forrest bought the club for back in 2021.

Some good news for Leinster rugby off the pitch

AWAY from the Heineken Champions Cup defeat to La Rochelle last weekend, Leinster Rugby have announced a new five-year deal with innovation partner BearingPoint.

The new deal will see the management and technology consultancy firm expanding its suite of sponsorship assets to include the side’s underage regional cup competitions.

BearingPoint will continue the strategic growth of Leinster’s innovation programme and digital transformation, which we covered before, on the club’s entry into the Metaverse and virtual space.

Commenting at the announcement, Gillian O’Sullivan, Country Leader for BearingPoint in Ireland, said: “Leinster Rugby is a well-established high-performance organisation. BearingPoint’s Innovation Partnership over the past five years has contributed positively to creating a successful environment within Leinster Rugby.”