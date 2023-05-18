Ian Mallon: Glanmire football site ruled unfit for purpose weeks after 2016 launch

The Football Association of Ireland was informed by architectural engineers that the site of its proposed Munster Centre of Excellence was unsuitable for redevelopment more than six years ago.

The Pitch can reveal that in early 2017 experts concluded that due to a large presence of rock beneath the surface, the site would require a multi-million euro, industrial-scale excavation to remove significant quantities of stone from the lands.

The diagnosis would result in many more years added to the project’s timeline, which the association vowed would be complete in time for Euro 2020, and an estimated doubling of costs from €13-15m up to €30m.

Despite the blow to the organisation’s plans for Glanmire it allowed the project to fester for another six years, until the matter was eventually wound down last week.

One football source was aware of ground problems at Glanmire prior to a hastily arranged launch of the Munster Centre of Excellence by the FAI and partners Cork County Council, along with Cork City FC and FORAS, on December 19, 2016.

While a second insider said that the rock issue was only confirmed in early 2017, when whatever the already slim chances the Centre had of being built were effectively killed off.

All concerns about the site’s unsuitability were reported at the time to the FAI at board level – but the Association never disclosed this information publicly.

A third source, a senior operator at Cork County Council at the time, said that the authority never discussed the bedrock issues publicly with councillors, but concluded that “the issue simply must have been talked about at high-level meetings in County Hall”.

So what sort of due diligence did Cork County Council carry out on the land before handing it over to the FAI in 2015 and what steps did it take to insure correct oversight so that the project ran smoothly?

“Cork County Council has no comment to make in relation to this,” said a spokesman this week.

When asked about the timeline from discovery of ground issues to the shutting down of the project more than six years later, the FAI said that its board had looked at “a range of factors in taking their decision in relation to the Glanmire site, one of which was projected costs in today’s terms”.

The Pitch understands that the FAI kept the project ‘alive’ for so long due to a Department of Sport promise of money through a Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund (LSSID) grant in 2018.

Last November, then Minister for Sport Jack Chambers, confirmed that the FAI was awarded an initial funding allocation of €2,025,699 in January 2020 – a year after the project was due to be completed.

While it has yet to draw down on the money, the Association is confident it will retain this funding and repurpose it.

The FAI is trying to establish a football foundation fund which will be propped up by the Glanmire money, with the ambition of landing a cut from the Irish racing industry’s betting tax income of €1 billion over the next 10 years.

While there are a raft of questions about how the people of Glanmire and the Cork public were played along for so long, another key issue remains: “Was it entirely necessary, or the right thing to do, to shut down the project, right now?”

An analysis of the land shows that there is a parcel of ground which is not dominated underneath by rock and would allow for two full-sized pitches and facilities being established on the grounds.

Originally the Centre sought planning for a vast operation, including a pavilion building incorporating changing facilities, toilets, players' area, administration offices, storage, board room, cafeteria, players' rest areas (“sleep pods”) and a seated viewing terrace.

Carparks, storage buildings and other facilities were included in the original application, which was registered in November 2015.

Instead, the FAI has opted to abandon the project, which was only ever seen as a PR job by Abbotstown as part of an FAI plan for national domination across the provinces, with similar concepts in the pipeline for Leinster and Connacht.

Indeed John Delaney spoke of these ambitions at the rapidly arranged launch of the Glanmire project in Cork County Hall on December 19, 2016 when he told dignitaries of his hopes for the future.

In attendance that day was the future Taoiseach and Tanaiste Micheál Martin, to whom Delaney revealed “once completed, (Glanmire) will rival any sporting facility in the country”.

Comment: Glanmire was only ever a pumped-up political football

If you ask any Cork county councillors, public representatives or future Taoisigh what drew them to Cork County Hall on the morning of December 19, 2016, they won’t tell you “it was the political opportunity, of course”.

They also won’t dare tell you it was the idea of seeing a grand sports project being launched on their doorstep and having access to a fully tested and robust plan, complete with detailed financial figures, timelines and site audits.

That’s because there was never any specific detail with Glanmire, a project which was, in the words of one FAI insider, “like something written on the back of a cigarette packet, pie-in-the-sky fantasy”.

The numbers, something Cork County Council should have been all over, never stacked up – the FAI was committing €5m to the plan, even though the association by then was living month-to-month, hand-to-mouth, and using credit cards to pay service providers.

The timelines never made sense either – to go from a hilly field to a world-class, professional football training facility, to be ready in time for the 2020 Euros – all from sod-turning to completion within three years.

It would be intriguing to get the views of Micheál Martin, who was front and centre to proceedings at the launch of the Centre of Excellence, as a then ambitious leader of Fianna Fáil and Cork City fan.

At the time he said: “This development, a partnership between the FAI, Cork County Council and the trust that operates Cork City Football Club (FORAS), is exactly how sporting facilities should be developed.

“This is an example of different stakeholders working together for the benefit of all.”

Lord Mayor of County Cork at the time, Cllr. Seamus McGrath, was equally emphatic on behalf of his council colleagues in 2016:

“With the collaboration of the FAI and Cork County Council, Cork will be home to an FAI Centre of Excellence, a development which received unanimous support from the elected members of Cork County Council and will provide a fantastic community and sporting facility for Glanmire, Cork and Munster,” he said.

While Martin and McGrath were ‘just’ local politicians, there to capitalise on the limelight and opportunity, Cork Country Council require greater scrutiny.

For an Authority which has access to the best planners and engineers in the country, it appears to have done nothing to interrogate, mind or manage the project, on behalf of the public it serves.

What would be a key finding from the authority is why it was in such a sudden rush to get the project launched in Christmas week 2016, something that was arranged in a few weeks?

And what role did the Department of Sport and its various ministers play in the farce — organising more than €2m worth of public funding for a project without a robust plan or strong strategy?

The Department of Sport told The Pitch that the €2m was provisional and “it is a requirement that they go through a due-diligence process involving, inter alia, detailed economic appraisals. This stage was not reached by the FAI for the Glanmire proposal”.

It will be most interesting to see if the Department is now willing to part with this money now that Glanmire is dead, into an unconnected fund for separate projects.