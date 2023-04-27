The Pitch: How the FAI tried to blame government for letting down women's football

AN EXTRAORDINARY document in which the FAI attempted to blame the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland for its own inability to pay the Women’s National Team has emerged.

The tactic has been revealed in a paper which was published internally for an emergency meeting of the association’s Board of Directors in the wake of the now historic press conference and protest by the players in April 2017.

It includes submissions that the FAI made to the Minister for Sport and Sport Ireland in 2016, where it looked for more than €3m to fund the team as well as underage elite sides.

The ‘blame dossier’ includes details of its lobbying to state agencies, letters and details of meetings with female players and letters to PFA Ireland in which it repeatedly informed the PFAI it did not recognise the body’s representation of the Women’s squad.

The purpose of the document was to try to build a narrative for the Board that the association did everything it could to prevent a full-scale war with the Women’s team, who had spent two years previously fighting for equality and parity with their male counterparts.

In one submission to the Department of Sport, the FAI sought €483,752 to cover the costs of Women’s football and an additional €2,724,000 for a Player Welfare programme for Men’s U17, U19, Intermediate and “top division junior football players”.

Sport Ireland told The Pitch that in 2016, its “investment in the FAI represented approximately 5% of the FAI's total annual income (and) according to the FAI's 2016 Financial Statements, it retained a surplus of €2,344,291”.

However, due to the tone of the submissions and the desperation to seek such large volumes of investment — and what we have subsequently learned about the paucity of cash in the organisation at the time — the document demonstrates just how perilous matters had become.

Indeed three years later the FAI collapsed leaving a financial hole of €65m — a debt which it retains to this day.

What is curious is that the period also coincides with a massive influx of cash into the organisation, when €11m in prize money was achieved on the back of qualification and progress at Euro 2016.

Of that money, €2.55m went to the players but what happened the remainder, outside of operational and accommodation costs, is unknown.

The FAI document gives a clear impression that it had no money to provide even the most basic functions for its female players.

“We would very much welcome that support from our Institute of Sport for our players — even to have access to (the) high performance facilities (would be very beneficial),” reads one extract to the Minister for Sport.

As part of its strategy to build a false impression that Government funding was forced a threatened strike by the Women’s team, the FAI outlined to Sport Ireland in May 2016 just how little was being done with the Women’s game in developing players.

It said just 10 young players would likely make senior internationals and it also used data from two previously successful underage teams to show how few of those players had reached senior international level.

“A core group of 10 players have been identified from our underage teams who are very high potentials to become established senior international players over the coming years,” the document states.

To prove its inability to develop players properly it delivered a ‘Where are they now?’ presentation to Sport Ireland in which it looked at the U17, 2010 (European runners-up) side and the U19, 2014 squads (semi-finalists in Europe) squad.

From the 2010 group of 21 players it records: “5 are now regulars in the team, 5 have been in some squads and got a little experience, 4 overseas players never made it to the next level (U19), 2 went abroad on college scholarships, 2 play Gaelic football - no soccer, 2 had ACL injury to both knees, ‘career at top level finished, (and) 1 emigrated to Australia – doesn’t play soccer.”

With the 2014 players, it records: “1 player has become a regular in the team, three others have broken into the squad.”

“With such a small pool of elite players in Ireland we need to make sure that those who show talent at underage level are supported to be the best they can. Unfortunately in the past we haven’t been able to that,” reads an entry.

The 42-page document, compiled by an unnamed author, was presented to the FAI board at a meeting on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, more than one week after the infamous Liberty Hall press conference.

It also includes timelines of meetings with players from the Women’s National Team, letters from the players announcing their desire to be represented by the PFA Ireland, letters from the FAI to the players in which it repeatedly reiterates they cannot be represented by the PFAI.

There are details of infamous and repeated threats to players in which they were told they were jeopardising their club careers and their reputations by raising pay and conditions concerns in the public arena.

The document, which was not shared outside of the Boardroom only came to light in recent weeks when The Pitch became aware of its existence.

Irish Examiner Sport contacted both the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland for comment about the submissions made in 2016 and whether such a lack of funding raised concerns with either agency.

The Department of Sport said: “In 2016, a submission in relation to funding was received from the FAI. This was subsequently referred to Sport Ireland as the statutory body with responsibility for the promotion, development and co-ordination of sport.

“Following the subsequent budget, where Sport Ireland was allocated an additional €1.5m, the FAI were allocated an additional €195,000 for the development of Women’s Football in 2018.”

Sport Ireland added: “The FAI approached Sport Ireland in 2016 seeking support for its Women's National Team programme. Sport Ireland endorsed the proposal regarding additional support for the Women's National Team, however, due to its own budgetary constraints, Sport Ireland was not able to fund the proposal immediately.

“Sport Ireland requested additional funding from the Department of Sport for 2017 and 2018, including funding specifically for the Women's National Team. In 2018, this funding was approved.”

Ian Mallon worked as a communications director at the FAI from 2015 to 2018.

Basketball Ireland aims to increase player numbers by one third

Three years ahead of the due completion of its current strategic plan, Basketball Ireland has introduced a new strategy for the sport.

CEO of the organisation John Feehan told The Pitch that while the current approach was a good one, the time had come for some adjustments due to covid and his own appointment - more than a year ago - and the plan needed some change.

“We needed to review it and then redraft it, but from 10 years to five – 10 years is a long time and I don’t even know if I’ll be here myself then,” said Feehan.

“Last year we started the process and went out to stakeholders with a questionnaire and held meetings with media, sponsors, coaches, parents, players at all different levels and referees, in fact we covered all of the bases where they want to go in the future.”

What has been arrived at is a five-pillar plan which will focus on and action against – The Game, Facilities, The Organisation (including Governance), Funding and Engagement. An additional four key values are included to cover: Integrity, Inclusion, Courage and Ambition.

Notable is a plan to increase the number of registered players from 31,000 to 42,000, grow the number of referees from 478 to 650 and the amount of table officials from 330 to 450.

Critically, to enable such growth in playing numbers Feehan hopes to increase the coaching figure from 1,800 to 2,400 and the number of clubs from approximately about 210 to 260, which doesn’t include colleges.

And the numbers of children playing basketball in post-primary schools is set to increase from 41k to 46k.

Feehan admits that the strategic vision is a “very ambitious” plan, but one which is achievable for one of the leading team sports in the country.

“This is a major sport in Ireland, third or fourth major team sport, and how important we are and how we contribute to society - 50-50 in terms of gender, diversity in terms of race colour and creed – is a significant goal,” added Feehan.