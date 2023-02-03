Shorter season having no impact as GAA back on commercial track

AMID all of the talk of what might have been, Katie Taylor, or what might be, an All-Ireland Club Football Final rematch, a wave of actual certainties dominated the GAA’s release of its financial statements for 2022.

For the first time since the release of its 2019 report, the Association was back in business and talking big bucks again, particularly in the fields of commercial, hospitality and sponsorship, where €100m in revenues flowed into the GAA.

Among the exceptional presentations to emerge from the report and subsequent media conference, was perhaps the most surprising aspect, at least for some - the shortened Championship season has had no financial impact on the GAA at all.

None of the association’s sponsors – particularly its big six All-Ireland partners – had sought discounts, reduced fee payments or indeed had decided to walk away from a competition which had shrunk by more than a third in 2022.

Indeed the contrary was the case – GAA commercial director Peter McKenna declared that there is a growing list of suitors wishing to be part of the competitions, which look like they’re here to stay in their current form.

A view of the GAA Director General's & Financial Reports For Congress

This may not seem that big a deal for those with only a passing interest in the branding side of sport, but such change can have a detrimental effect on deals across other sports, where discounts, activations and other values will often be downgraded or traded.

But the GAA – along with rugby – is an exception in the worlds of sports sponsorship and also when it comes to hospitality.

That eir, AIB, SuperValu, Bord Gais, Centra are all happy with the new arrangement is a telling revelation on the strength of the brand, and of and the competitions themselves.

McKenna explained further: “There’s a lot of real interest in taking the sponsorship because you’re buying into more than just a match (competition), you’re buying into what it is to belong to an association.

“I think the slant that the sponsors really gravitate towards is that they can get all of the echo and all of the association with (the All Ireland Championships) during the period.”

The view from the big commercial associates of the GAA echoes too down to the middle sections of the stands, or rather the hospitality suites, where once again there had been little impact on customer loyalty.

A remarkable 96 % of high-end customers are continuing to hold onto premium seat and box assets, paying out €13m for the privilege of quality at the home of Gaelic games.

McKenna couldn’t conceal his delight with the figures he presented for Croke Park, where he is also stadium director, which he described as “a very special set of results” and ones which saw income of €52.4m, a 375% increase on the year before.

Key to much of this success was the €7.6m generated through the Garth Brooks and Ed Sheeran shows (€1.1m per show), which brought in more than 400k people alone – indeed 1.5 million people visited Croke Park for matches or events last year.

However, there was a strong word of warning – these numbers won’t last into next year, with no concerts in place or planned for 2023.

Other warnings were issued, particularly on the price of rates, now restored to normal repayment values, and the cost of utility bills, currently at €1.3m more than compared to 2019.

Amid all of the talk of concerts and business events – with more than 1,000 taking place in Croke Park throughout the year in the various suites and reception areas across the stadium – there is of course the games themselves.

Last year saw a lift in fortunes for matchday attendance, with 67 games taking place over 33 days with an average audience of 27,000 when compared to 53 matches over 31 days, with an average attendance of 16,000 on the previous year.

So commercially things are back on track for the GAA.

For a brief moment there looked to be a hitch under the ‘Sponsorship and Media (Rights)’ segment where it was reported that income for 2022 was down by more than 15% on 2021, from almost €27m to just under €23m.

The immediate thought as that the truncated championship was having a negative impact on revenues – not so.

The reason was due to a quirk of reporting for the 2021 statement, which featured more All Ireland Finals income than usual (3) – given the 2020 finals didn’t take place until December, therefore inflating values by three finals versus two for the 2021 and 2022 financial years.

One area which has been impacted is broadcast rights income which has been hit by Sky Ireland’s last-minute abandonment of Croke Park late last year, leaving the way open for GAAGO to pick up many of these games.

The value of the GAA’s investment in the co-RTÉ owned shared venture went from €670k to €1.18m, however, and Croke Park expressed excitement about the platform which it said will have an impact in the short-term.

Undoubtedly the high point of the financial statement was the gate receipts enjoyed by the GAA following a near-normal year of play which now exceeds €33m and catering revenues of €34.6m.

With results like that, who needs Katie Taylor?