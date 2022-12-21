Sports clubs to receive €35m energy costs boost

A combined series of funding packages for Irish sport have been announced by the Department of Sport on Wednesday, which will see €35m towards energy costs at sports clubs
SUCCESSOR: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will announce a successor to Jack Chambers (pictured) as Minister for Sport on Wednesday. Pic: Damien Storan.

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 09:50
Ian Mallon

A combined series of funding packages for Irish sport have been announced by the Department of Sport on Tuesday, which will see €35m towards energy costs at sports clubs.

A further €15m in Covid-19 related funding, and almost €2m in equipment and events packages, have been declared to provide “a firm financial footing” for clubs and organisations across all of sport.

A €1m budget has been dedicated to specific projects, including the hosting of the 2023 Euro Hockey Men’s Championship, an international event hosted by Gymnastics Ireland and Swim Ireland’s hosting of the U23 European Championships.

Further funding will be awarded to female specific sports initiatives specifically across football and rugby programmes.

Tuesday’s announcements coincide with a blizzard of PR from the Department of Sport in recent days, prior to former Sports Minister Jack Chambers demotion from his role, right through to the unveiling of his successor.

Wednesday marks a big day for sports when Leo Varadkar will announce a new Sports Minister, with the highly sought after “good news ministry” subject to intense negotiations, behind the scenes.

A Government source says that Fine Gael is determined that the role goes to one its members, although Fianna Fail are keen to hang onto the position.

