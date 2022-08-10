Former sports journalist Peter Byrne passes away  

Former Irish Times sports journalist Peter Byrne has passed away.

Byrne - simply known as 'The Doyen' of Irish football - held numerous roles in the Irish Times throughout his 38 years in the publication, serving stints as soccer, boxing, and athletics correspondent across his career.

He was instrumental in the growth of sports writing in Ireland, while he worked on a number of books with former Irish football manager Jack Charlton.

Byrne worked alongside Charlton in writing three books after his time in charge of Ireland.

The six-time World Cup and eight-time Olympics veteran was honoured upon his death by the current president of Soccer Writers Ireland, Tony O'Donoghue.

"Peter Byrne was for many years the Irish Times' Football Correspondent and was a leading member of the Soccer Writer's of Ireland...

"[He] truly was the doyen of Irish football writing, a mentor to many and always a welcome face and an unmistakable voice in the press box.

"Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends and all his colleagues in the Irish Times.

"Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam."