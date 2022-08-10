Former sports journalist Peter Byrne passes away  

Known simply as 'The Doyen' of Irish football writing, Byrne's career in the Irish Times spanned 38 years 
Former sports journalist Peter Byrne passes away  

RIP: Peter Byrne. ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 10 Aug, 2022 - 21:56
Examiner Staff

Former Irish Times sports journalist Peter Byrne has passed away. 

Byrne - simply known as 'The Doyen' of Irish football - held numerous roles in the Irish Times throughout his 38 years in the publication, serving stints as soccer, boxing, and athletics correspondent across his career.

He was instrumental in the growth of sports writing in Ireland, while he worked on a number of books with former Irish football manager Jack Charlton. 

Byrne worked alongside Charlton in writing three books after his time in charge of Ireland. 

The six-time World Cup and eight-time Olympics veteran was honoured upon his death by the current president of Soccer Writers Ireland, Tony O'Donoghue. 

"Peter Byrne was for many years the Irish Times' Football Correspondent and was a leading member of the Soccer Writer's of Ireland...

"[He] truly was the doyen of Irish football writing, a mentor to many and always a welcome face and an unmistakable voice in the press box.

"Our deepest sympathies to his family and friends and all his colleagues in the Irish Times. 

"Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

More in this section

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN World Sports Photography Awards: 10 of the best 
Raliway Union and UL Bohemian contest a lineout at sunset 23/10/2021 Ali Donnelly: How women's rugby eventually made its mark in Ireland
Ludogorets v Shamrock Rovers - UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg Graham Cummins: Expectation of Irish clubs in Europe far exceeds the reality
Fans look on as Sean O’Shea prepares to kick the winning point 10/7/2022

Tadhg Coakley: Six images that sum up our glorious summer of sport

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices