Stoke determined to keep Nathan Collins; Tottenham ponder Troy Parrott recall

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill is determined to hold onto in-demand Republic of Ireland under-21 international defender Nathan Collins.

Collins (19) is wanted by Burnley and Leeds United but it would take a massive bid for Stoke to sell before the transfer window closes Monday night.

Collins is under contract until 2024 and O'Neill said: “There’s been a lot of speculation about Nathan in recent weeks. Some of that will be genuine, some of that will be created. The most important thing is that Nathan retains his focus.

“I don’t envisage Nathan leaving Stoke in the near future. It would take a big number for us to do that. He’s a developing player. At this point in his career he’s a starting player in our team and he wants to continue to build up a number of games that he’s playing. He doesn’t want, possibly, to leave and be part of someone’s squad as opposed to where he is at this minute in time.

“We have him on a long-term contract and the club has no desire to sell him. It would take a number much greater than the number I’ve seen bandied about.

“I have no doubt that in the not too distant future that Nathan has the capability to play in the Premier League and hopefully that will be for Stoke City and not someone else.”

Meanwhile Tottenham are considering recalling Irish striker Troy Parrott from his loan spell at Millwall. Parrott has struggled to get game time during an injury-hit spell at the New Den.

He has not got off the bench for the last two games failed to score in his 14 appearances.

Now Tottenham are weighing up recalling him on deadline day so he can be loaned out again to a club where he could have a better chance of securing regular game time.

Millwall's assistant manger Adam Barrett said: “At the moment, I am not sure on what’s going on there. There will be discussions going on at the moment (about Parrott), but unfortunately I can’t give you any information on what’s happening – who’s coming in, who’s going anywhere.”

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed the signing of Demarai Gray from Leicester City for a fee of around £2m. Gray is expected to sign a contract until 2025.

Reports on Sunday suggest Spain defender Sergio Ramos is ready to quit Real Madrid and is interested in a move to Manchester United.

United are also said to be eyeing Sevilla's £60m-rated French centre-back Jules Kounde (22) in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle's United States defender DeAndre Yedlin is poised for a move to Galatasaray and will travel to Turkey for a medical after the clubs agreed a fee, ESPN reports.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says “conversations are ongoing” with a view to the departure of three Gunners on loan before Monday’s deadline. Ainsley Maitland Niles is wanted by West Brom and Leicester, German defender Shkodran Mustafi is being eyed by champions Liverpool and Reiss Nelson could also be loaned out to secure more game time.

Arsenal are also considering a late move for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt, says the Sunday Mirror. Arteta is keen to bring in cover for regular left-back Kieran Tierney.