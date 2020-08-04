Venues have nothing to do with decision to retain 200 crowd limit, says acting CMO

Spectators congregating and travelling together to and from games are the reasons behind the Government’s decision to retain crowd restrictions at 200 people for outdoor events in the Republic of Ireland.
The government today announced that crowd restrictions, limiting spectator numbers to a maximum of 200 people, will remain in place for outdoor events until August 31 at the earliest. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Spectators congregating and travelling together to and from games are the reasons behind the Government’s decision to retain crowd restrictions at 200 people for outdoor events in the Republic of Ireland.

In what is another major blow for sports organisations who had hoped the limit would be eased to 500 as had been planned from July 20, acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn said the size of stadia was irrelevant to the recommendation by the National Public Health Emergency Team to keep the cap in place until the end of the month.

“It’s very important that the message doesn’t go out that outdoors is in any way dangerous,” stated Glynn. “Outdoors is safer. 

"We want to encourage people to meet outdoors. Clearly, if you have a small number of people in a large stadium from a public health perspective there is no public health issue with that.

The concern is that people have to get to the stadium, they have to go home from the stadium, they congregate before and afterwards. 

"We have multiple instances of cases arising from people sharing transport, from households mixing. 

"This virus thrives when people mix, it thrives when people come together and it’s completely counter to what we as Irish people know and love to do, which is to meet up with people and to engage with one another.”

Dressing rooms remain closed for Gaelic Games and the 200 figure includes participants, that is players, management and officials, as well as media and stewards. 

The easing of crowd restrictions had been hoped for by the GAA and FAI as county club championship and League of Ireland fixtures currently take place.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn:"This virus thrives when people mix, it thrives when people come together and it’s completely counter to what we as Irish people know and love to do, which is to meet up with people and to engage with one another.” Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
As part of the Government’s roadmap to reopening Irish society, crowds for outdoor events were due to increase from 200 to 500 on July 20 as part of phase four. 

GAA cancel Championship season tickets

