Crowds to remain capped at 200 in Republic of Ireland

The decision was made following a meeting of the Government ministers and the National Public Health Emergency Team this afternoon.
Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 18:37 PM
John Fogarty

Sports organisations have been dealt a blow as spectator numbers for outdoor events will remain restricted to 200 in the Republic of Ireland.

The decision was made following a meeting of the Government ministers and the National Public Health Emergency Team this afternoon.

Dressing rooms remain closed for Gaelic Games and the 200 figure is still believed to include participants, that is players, management and officials. The easing of crowd restrictions had been hoped for by the GAA and FAI as county club championship and League of Ireland fixtures currently take place.

As part of the Government’s roadmap to reopening Irish society, crowds for outdoor events were due to increase from 200 to 500 on July 20 as part of phase four. However, the phase was paused and the club championships and League of Ireland commenced with paltry numbers of spectators.

On the basis of guidance provided by the Northern Ireland Executive, the GAA have in place limits of 400 and 250 for club games in the six counties.

