Katie Taylor's fight with Amanda Serrano could take place in Hearn's garden

Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn. Photo: INPHO/Matchroom Boxing/Dave Thompson

Katie Taylor's long-awaited fight with Amanda Serrano has been delayed for a second time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Already postponed from the original May date to July 4 at the Manchester Arena, that rescheduled fight night, which was also due to feature Dillian Whyte’s heavyweight showdown against Alexander Povetkin, has now been scrapped altogether.

However, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is expected to launch his Fight Camp in late July – holding bio-secure bouts in the back garden of his Essex estate. Hearn hopes that would see Whyte-Povetkin and Taylor-Serrano take place in mid-August as part of a pay-per-view show.

That could be the final event of the camp, with all-British fights taking place in the earlier weeks due to travel restrictions.

The plan would see behind-closed-doors fight nights take place across four weeks at 'Matchroom Square Garden', with no spectators allowed. The boxers would undergo testing for coronavirus and quarantine themselves in the weeks leading up to their fights.

Unbeaten Taylor would be putting her status as undisputed lightweight champion on the line against seven-weight titlist Serrano.

Belfast lightweight James Tennyson's British title bout with Gavin Gwynne and Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley's fight with Jack Cullen could also feature.

Other shows have been rescheduled for October in the hope that crowds will be permitted by that stage.

A statement read: “In line with the latest BBBofC [British Boxing Board of Control] and Government guidelines relating to Covid-19, Matchroom Boxing have taken the decision to reschedule their events due to take place in Newcastle on Saturday, June 27, and Cardiff on Saturday, July 11, while the event taking place at Manchester Arena on Saturday, July 4, has been cancelled.

“Subject to the developing situation, Lee Selby’s IBF lightweight world title final eliminator against George Kambosos Jr at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 3, while Lewis Ritson’s clash with former world champion Miguel Vazquez at the Utilita Arena Newcastle has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 17.

“Ticket refunds for the cancelled Manchester event will be available from your point of purchase.”