Video: 'We look forward to the day when we can all be together again, participating in the sport we love'

Rowing Ireland chiefs have released a video to offer their support and thanks to the frontline workers in the battle against the coronavirus.

A spokesperson said: "It’s a difficult time for communities throughout the country and people all around the world, which is why Rowing Ireland wants to encourage everyone to help save lives by staying at home.

"We must remember that we are still united as Rowing Ireland by staying apart. Rowing Ireland would like to thank all of the clubs, members, sponsors, and staff for being so supportive during this difficult time.

"We look forward to the day when we can all be together again, participating in the sport we love.

"We want to encourage you all to look out for one another, as well as the community around you."