Taylor v Serrano postponed

As was widely anticipated, Katie Taylor’s clash with Amanda Serrano has been postponed.

Confirmation of the inevitable came in a social media post from Serrano announcing their bout, scheduled for May 2 in Manchester, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“To all my fans that keep asking me YES! my May 2nd fight has been postponed, a new date to be announced soon,” Serrano tweeted.

“It has Nothing to do w/myself or my opponent Everyone knows the Critical Crisis we are in. This Covid-19 is serious, please be safe out there. God bless us all.”

Taylor was due to put her undisputed lightweight crown on the line against Serrano as part of the Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin heavyweight title card.

Promoter Eddie Hearn conceded last week that they had contingencies in place for his May cards, which could see them moved to June.

The Matchroom Boxing boss is expected to make an official announcement on the subject today.

Meanwhile, British boxer Anthony Yarde has announced that his father has died of coronavirus.

The 28-year-old fighter, who said his father had been “fit with no health issues”, urged people to stay at home to help combat the spread of the virus in a statement released via Instagram.

Yarde wrote: “I’m a very private person and to be honest I’m still in shock but maybe this can help people stay at home.

“My dad passed away from this virus yesterday (Saturday) and he was fit with no health issues. The more people go out and mingle the longer this isolation will last and the more it will spread.

“I’m not a doctor but I do know if you stay home you are less likely to catch it or pass it on. It’s seriously not worth the risk.”

A statement from Yarde’s promoter Frank Warren said: “Frank Warren and everyone at Queensberry Promotions would like to express sincere condolences to Anthony Yarde and his family after the untimely passing of his father.

“Coronavirus is an issue affecting all of us, but that doesn’t make the individual casualties any less tragic.

“We hope that his fans listen to Anthony’s heartfelt plea for people to take the government’s advice seriously so we can try and minimise the suffering of others.”