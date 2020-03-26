Rowing Ireland shuts down National Rowing Centre

Rowing Ireland has this morning shut the National Rowing Centre.

The High-Performance team had been training in isolation at the Inniscarra facility while adhering to the guidelines of the HSE and the Institute of Sport.

However, in the wake of the postponement of the Olympic Games, Rowing Ireland bosses have deemed the full shutdown to be in the best interest of the athletes, coaches and support staff.

Earlier this morning Rowing Ireland CEO Michelle Carpenter spoke to Colm O'Connor about the closure and the challenges ahead for the sport:

[snippet1]987600[/snippet1]