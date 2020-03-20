A new way of life as we try to ride out the virus shutdown

Members Of The Public Continue Sporting Activity During Coronavirus Pandemic, Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin 19/3/2020 The crease in Malahide Cricket Club is attending to during the ongoing Coronavirus Epidemic Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Classic cycling events such as the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic may have already fallen victim to the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean bicycles are out of favour in the time of lockdown.

Alfie Sherlock of Capwell Cycles in Cork is having one of his busiest months ever, as beleaguered parents try to get their kids pedalling to burn off energy — and try to get back in the saddle themselves.

“We’re very busy. February is always the quietest month of the year, so we were hoping things would pick up in March anyway, but it’s been very busy altogether,” he says.

“People are out cycling themselves, and we’re also selling kids’ bikes. I suppose people have to get something for the kids to do — that’s what they’re saying to us, the parents, that they have to get them out of the house.

“We all know kids will sit in front of their screens all day, and we don’t want them doing that all day, certainly.

“And you also have the scenario where people are getting bikes out of sheds because they want to do something, to take some exercise and have something to do, and they’re coming in then for repairs as well.”

A friend of Sherlock’s was down in Blackrock last weekend and reported in from the riverside walk past the castle: “Hundreds of people, he was saying, out there, and a huge number of kids. I suppose people feel they can still get out and take some exercise in the fresh air, so they’re taking that opportunity.”

That said, he’s noticed people are taking “the usual precautions” if they come to the shop.

“Most people are fairly comfortable coming in, they take the usual precautions, plenty of space and so on.

“We’re staying as clean as we possibly can, doing all of that — if someone comes in and is paying or at the counter, and someone else comes to the door, they tend to wait until the first person is finished before they come in.

“They’re definitely keeping the distance from each other, you can see that.”

Sherlock hopes those who fall in love with cycling at this time will keep pedalling when the crisis passes.

“Ever since the Bike to Work scheme came in a few years ago, we’ve seen an increase in cyclists — a lot of bike shops would have closed, I’d say, if that hadn’t come in when it did,” he says.

“It’s a green option, it keeps people healthy, and the benefits far outweigh whatever the cost is to the Government.

“What you notice with people who get into cycling and go for it is that they really take it seriously and go for good bikes, because they’re easier and better to ride. It would be great if the people who get into cycling now stay with it later on.

“I don’t know if traffic is down because so many people are off work, but you’d think it’s probably reduced a little bit at least, and with the cycling lanes, it’s probably a good time to be cycling.”

The notion of the middle-aged male in lycra may be a cliche many of us are fond of, but it has its basis in reality, says Sherlock. The (relatively) new-found love men of a certain age have for their bikes has seen in a steady stream of customers.

“People take their bikes seriously, there are some who’d break it down completely, but most want to make sure it’s in good order, maybe have it adjusted — a little oil after being in the shed over the winter, for instance.

“What’s happening with the virus is terrible, obviously, and not what anybody wanted, but I think people are coming together a bit more, I see it here in the shop.

“We have a very good customer base here anyway, I have to say that — we have good relationships with them. We’re friendly, and that helps. There were other shops which closed down recently and we had people coming in to us from the northside and other areas because those shops were closed.

“And because of all of that, we’re very busy, though of course we’re all waiting for what comes next.”

And what won’t come next. Sherlock points to a date looming on the calendar for himself ...

“I’m supposed to be getting married in Spain in May, which is a bit of a grey month at the moment in terms of what we can expect.

“Herself is very upset because she’s done all the planning, but all depending it might have to be postponed. We paid the deposit thinking ‘nothing is going to stop us’, but then again, who saw this coming?”