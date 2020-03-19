Carl Frampton gets Belfast world title shot

Boxer Carl Frampton, right, and MMA fighter James Gallagher at Bellator Dublin in the 3 Arena, Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Carl Frampton will get a shot at becoming a three-weight world champion in his native Belfast this summer.

The ex-world super-bantam and feather titlist is slated to meet American southpaw Jamel Herring for the WBO super-feather belt on June 13 in Belfast.

Frampton, who claimed two European medals for Ireland in the amateur ranks, would like the fight to be at Windsor Park but the 12-rounder could be decided at the SSE Arena.

Cincinnati-native Herring claimed the 130-bound crown against Masayuki Ito last May and successfully defended it against Lamont Roach last November.

Herring has no issues about fighting in Frampton’s backyard and thinks his opponent is already compromised.

“The man isn’t a two-division world champion for nothing. But I honestly feel that he’s in way over his head, which is why I don’t mind going to Belfast,” he said.

“I’m not looking past him, but I’m coming into this fight with the mindset that he’s the champion and has something that I want.

“I’m hungry, and I want to keep proving to people that I’m one of the best.”

Frampton is thrilled to have home advantage.

“To be the challenger fighting for a world title at home is just great. I’m delighted to be fighting in my city,” he said. “It’s good to have a small bit of good news with this fight being agreed, but there are more important things than boxing.

“People’s health is more important than me and Herring having a fight.”

Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte should become the WBC heavyweight champion if there is “an issue” with Tyson Fury following fresh claims about his failed drug test in 2015, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Mail on Sunday alleged a member of Fury’s team agreed to pay a farmer, Martin Carefoot, £25,000 (€27,267) in return for a signed testimony that Fury failed his 2015 drug test because of eating wild boar.

“As I understand, it’s going to be looked into by UKAD,” Hearn said. “I guess the truth will come out in the wash.

“As I understand it, the key witness in the case has come out and effectively changed his statements of what happened.

“I’ll let them deal with that. If I’m Dillian Whyte right now, I’m looking at that situation, knowing that if there is an issue with Tyson Fury as world champion, I become the WBC heavyweight world champion, because right now, he was suspended while an investigation was taking place.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out.”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports: “The WBC does not act on gossip or media postings, unless a formal claim is presented then the WBC can intervene on any matter, and I’m not referring specifically to this matter about Fury.

“As far as the WBC is concerned, Fury has passed countless tests in the past two years when he has been fighting under the WBC umbrella.

“My personal opinion is that I would question the credibility that such alleged witness has, as he came out and admitted getting money to tell lies!

“Tyson Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion and has absolute support from our organisation.”