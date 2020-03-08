C of I and Quins right in the EYHL2 playoff mix

Cork sides C of I, Harlequins, and UCC all moved very much into the shake-up for the EY Hockey League Division 2 playoffs with strong performances over the weekend.

For C of I’s men, they are already into the final four by virtue of a comprehensive 6-2 home win against Instonians with John Jermyn nailing a hat trick with Jonny Bruton also netting twice.

They were only really troubled in the first quarter when Bruton and Chris Kirk traded goals but C of I landed the next five goals.

The win was their fourth from five outings in the national competition and assures them of top spot in Pool A.

In Pool B, Harlequins returned to the top of the pile after an inspirational performance from Julian Dale, scoring all four against Kilkeel in a 4-2 success.

A draw or better in Co Tyrone on April 4th would see them through for a potentially mouth-watering date against C of I in the playoffs still a possibility.

On the women’s side of the competition, UCC are still outsiders but a 1-1 draw away to second placed Monkstown keeps them in the shake-up.

Jenny Clein deflected in Caoimhe Perdue’s slap in a rousing first half.

But they were unable to build on that 1-0 lead as Town came more into the contest in the second half and duly equalised with 13 minutes to go through Sophie Moore

Ards lead the way in the group on 20 points and are the queen-makers in the group as they have to play both Monkstown — on 18 points — and UCC on 15 in the last two rounds of action.

In Pool A, Cork C of I remain mathematically in the chase for a top two berth.

Three goals between the 48th and 59th minute.

Ciara Sexton started the run with Mel Ryan’s stroke and youngster Hannah-Kate Finn accounting for the other goals.

In Munster, Bandon won the Examiner Cup with a 4-0 win over Ashton thanks to two goals from Olivia Roycroft and one each for Amy Smyth and Rachael Desmond.

It saw them top the four-team group for sides not involved in the EYHL divisions.

On the national stage, Cork Harlequins had a tough double-weekend with a 3-1 Saturday loss at the hands of Pembroke followed by a 1-0 defeat to Muckross yesterday.

They drop to eight place with Muckross and Catholic Institute moving above them, the latter courtesy of their excellent 3-0 win against Railway Union yesterday with Laura Foley, Roisin Upton, and Rosie Pratt all on the mark.