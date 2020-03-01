DCU Mercy crowned Women’s Super League champions

DCU Mercy have won basketball's Women's Super League after running out 81-58 point winners over nearest challengers Maree in the penultimate game of the season.

Mark Ingle’s charges were pushed all the way by the Galway outfit, and it was a stunning third-quarter display from American Meredith Burkhall that ultimately put them on the road to glory, with 12 points.

It was tied at 31 in the half but Burkhall hit her stride in the third, dominating the offensive boards and picking up numerous fouls to put Maree in foul trouble. Two key threes from Maeve Phelan and Woods pushed DCU further in front and they headed into the final quarter 55-45 to the good – having outscored Maree 24-14 in the period.

Said captain Sarah Woods: “We’re just elated. We came in today with a job to do. We know how good Maree are, they beat us in Galway and we knew it would be a really tough game. I’m just so happy to be holding the trophy now and to be finally able to say we’re league winners.”

Elsewhere, Ambassador UCC Glanmire continued their fine run with an 83-96 overtime win at Killester. Shrita Parker was exceptional again for the visitors, notching 31 points while Louise Scannell hit two big threes in OT.

The two other Cork teams were in derby action on Saturday, with Fr Mathews falling narrowly to local rivals Singleton Supervalu Brunell 71-72. The result sees Mathews drop to seventh in the table with Maxol WIT Wildcats capitalising by winning 54-80 in Kilkenny against Marble City Hawks.

In the Men’s Super League, Belfast Star were impressive again as they came away from Dublin Lions with an emphatic 61-102 victory. The victory keeps the pressure on Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at the top of the table, CJ Fulton emerging as top scorer for the Belfast outfit for the third week in a row. The 18-year old was incredibly efficient in his time on the court, finishing a perfect eight from eight from the field including three threes.

C&S Neptune fell to their fourth loss in a month, 77-86 against DC Saints.