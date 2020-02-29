Irish women move step closer to Tokyo qualification

Day four of the Track World Championships proved the most successful of the week for Team Ireland as the pairing of Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley secured the required points to secure Olympic qualification.

Irish women move step closer to Tokyo qualification
Saturday, February 29, 2020 - 22:22 PM
Luke Maguire

Day four of the Track World Championships proved the most successful of the week for Team Ireland as the pairing of Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley secured the required points to secure Olympic qualification.

The duo of Lydia Boylan and Lydia Gurley survived a brutal race in the World Championship Women’s Madison event to finish 11th.

The result has added to Ireland’s points tally throughout the qualification period and provisionally qualifies two slots in the Women’s Madison and one slot in the Women’s Omnium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Boylan and Gurley scored two points from an intermediate sprint in the early stages of the 30-kilometer race but one of many crashes during the race saw Boylan hit the deck.

Lydia Boylan
Lydia Boylan

Thankfully she was not seriously injured and was able to re-join the race on a spare bike. Gurley was forced to extend her effort as she waited for Boylan to re-join the race and provide some relief as they averaged over 50kph.

Gurley said that although it was far from their best performance, it was crucial that they got points on the board.

“I think it wasn’t pretty, but we got the job done and that was the most important thing today. We would have liked a better result, but we took the points and we fought, we really had to fight there.”

“I’m in bits but we’ve done it so I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved today.”she added.

Tomorrow will be the final day of the championships and and will see Alice Sharpe in action in the Women’s Points Race and Mark Downey and Felix English in the Men’s Madison event.

More in this section

Abraham Papali’i is shown a red card by Frank Murphy 30/8/2020 Munster v Connacht: The game in 60 seconds
dbfvc7 'Relief' for St Finbarr's who preserve Premier status with comprehensive win
Ciara Mageean 28/6/2017 Ciara Mageean left perplexed by Athletics Ireland’s Covid-19 regulations
courtssportperson: lydia boylanperson: lydia gurleyperson: boylanperson: gurleyperson: lydiaboylan2017_large.jpgperson: alice sharpeperson: mark downeyperson: felix englishevent: track world championshipsevent: olympicevent: world championship women’s madisonevent: tokyo 2020 olympicsevent: women’s points raceevent: men’s madisonorganisation: team ireland

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices