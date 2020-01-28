Aspell, Forde, Keating, Wilkinson to be inducted into basketball Hall of Fame

Inductees will join a dozen Hall of Fame members

Basketball Ireland has announced the four people who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at a special ceremony later this year.

Nominations were made by the public, with an independent nominations committee announcing the four final recipients today who are: Michelle Aspell, Caroline Forde, Noel Keating and Tom Wilkinson.

Currently there is a dozen Hall of Fame members – Fr. Joe Horan, Harry Boland, Tom Collins, Liam McGinn, Danny O’Connor, Paul Meany, Siobhan Caffrey, Danny Fulton, Liam McHale, Susan Moran, Paudie O’Connor and Kelvin Troy.

“We are delighted to announce that four more people will be inducted into the Basketball Ireland Hall of Fame this year,” said CEO of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne. “2020 is a significant year in the history of Irish basketball, as it marks the 75th anniversary of the organisation and we are really looking forward to this induction ceremony as being a key part of the anniversary celebrations. All the recipients are delighted to be honoured and it should be a memorable occasion for all involved.”

Chairman of the Board of Basketball Ireland, Paul McDevitt, and President of Basketball Ireland, Theresa Walsh also extended their congratulations to the four recipients and their families.

